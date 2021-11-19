ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Calls Kyle Rittenhouse a White Supremacist, 'Abolish Our System'

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Kaepernick says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict shows the criminal justice system is broken ... calling the 18-year-old who fatally shot two people a "white supremacist" who benefited from an institution based on white supremacy. Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges in the Kenosha shooting case on...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 752

ICE is Life
6d ago

Kyle will be so rich if he wins any of the coming Antidefamation suits against the newspapers or ppl like Kapernick. I can't wait to see these Progressives wince.

Reply(106)
351
Mimzy
6d ago

He's another non relevant person. Quick grab the clippers shave his head, he'll look in the mirror and realize what, I'm white, oh my God!

Reply(19)
183
Ben Bingaman
5d ago

Unfortunately Collin seems to have missed the nuance of our republic. Should have cracked a book Colin. The state where the incident occurred is an open carry state. Those laws are determined by the citizens of that state. CA laws are quite different. In a republic the state determines the law. If the incident had occurred in NY or CA the young man based on those state laws would probably be facing some jail time. Yet under the state law where the incident occurred and the laws the verdict makes sense. Crack a book Kap

Reply(20)
111
Related
Fox News

Former NFL player tears into Colin Kaepernick for comparing NFL Draft to slavery: ‘Evil, anti-American spirit’

Former NFL player Jack Brewer tore into Colin Kaepernick on Monday after the American activist and former quarterback compared the NFL Draft process to slavery. JACK BREWER: This new Colin Kaepernick doctrine that’s penetrating the minds and hearts of so many of our underserved Black kids across America is the single largest threat to Black men in the United States of America because right now folks are thinking that they’re victims and they’re living in the most prosperous, the most opportunity of any country in the world…
NFL
thecinemaholic.com

Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a brilliant and inspiring journey into the high school years of civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It provides a comprehensive look into Colin’s formative years and takes viewers through the various experiences and instances that shaped him into an activist. The documentary is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and has been praised for its authenticity.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Julius Jones
Person
Colin Kaepernick
thefocus.news

Who are Colin Kaepernick's biological parents amid new Netflix biopic?

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick has shared an insight into his family life in his new biopic series Colin in Black & White. As the series landed on Netflix yesterday, Friday, 29 October, some are curious to know who Colin Kaepernick’s biological parents are as his adoptive parents are featured within the series.
NFL
Vice

Kyle Rittenhouse Has Set Off a QAnon Civil War

While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#White Supremacy#Abolish#American Football#Justice
ClutchPoints

Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021

Colin Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out as a backup quarterback but eventually proved that he can be a starter in the team. Currently, he is an activist for civil rights and social justice movements. In this one, we’ll take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Primetimer

Colin Kaepernick's Colin in Black & White is a bad show that is "Black empowerment for beginners"

"It is not a show that traffics in subtlety; honestly, the only way it could be more obvious is if they used that Family Matters, TGIF-very-special-episode music to underscore the point every time a white man tells Colin—the character who represents the show’s hero and occasional narrator in some interstitial biographical bits—to turn down all that damn rap music," says Israel Daramola, who is Black, of the Netflix limited series. "The show tries to make Colin (played by Jaden Michael) and his childhood seem interesting by taking the laundry list of racial resentments that would build over time while living in a mostly white enclave with adoptive white parents and then stitching them alongside a series of interludes in which the real, grown-up Kap explains an overarching thesis for how whiteness imposes its will on black people on a macro level. There are kind of a lot of personal shots at his parents—played here, inexplicably, by Nick Offerman and Mary Louise Parker—for being ignorant about how to deal with their black son when he wants to wear braids, or siding with other white adults whenever they treat him inhumanely. There’s also animosity towards coaches who dismiss him as a quarterback or scoff that he’s not 'playing the right way.' Again, this is not new stuff; even goofing on this kind of hackish bigotry is familiar by now. In one episode, Kaepernick seems to want credit for finding black women beautiful and wanting to date one over the white girl his mom picked out for him (there’s a LOT of parental resentment, I cannot stress this enough). Personal stories of racism are important, because they create an overarching narrative of what it is to be black in America. But also there is something to be said about the ways in which mostly well-off black people depict the personal microaggressions they face while living amongst white people and comparing it to the much graver circumstances of the poor and black who end up receiving the material consequences and violence of white racism."
NFL
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse faces right-wing ire after saying he supports Black Lives Matter

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man found not guilty after shooting dead two people and injuring a third, is facing a backlash of anger, ire and disbelief from members of the political right wing, after he said he was not a racist and supported Black Lives Matter.In the weeks after the then 17-year-old was arrested and charged after he shot the three people amid protests for racial justice in August 2020 – he always insisted he acted in self-defence – the young man became a hero for gun-rights activists and others who who supported laws such as “Stand Your Ground”.While...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sacramento Bee

If Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black & White’ makes you squirm, Kaepernick has succeeded

Let’s face it: What Colin Kaepernick is really, really good at isn’t football. It’s making people uncomfortable. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s necessary in a society built on slavery, the vestiges of which we have yet to erase despite the civil rights era and Barack Obama and George Floyd and much more.
NFL
The Independent

Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Tucker Carlson He’s ‘Not a Racist Person’ and Supports BLM: ‘This Case Has Nothing To Do With Race’

Kyle Rittenhouse was interviewed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, his first media appearance since he was found not guilty of all five charges against him in his murder trial. In a clip from that interview released by Fox News, Rittenhouse insisted that his actions “had nothing to do with race,” and expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and peaceful demonstrations.
KENOSHA, WI
Black Enterprise

OJ Simpson Gets Rejected By White Woman While Trying to Kiss Her, Black Twitter Responds

OJ Simpson is in the news again and it looks like he has not changed his ways. TMZ reported that the former professional football player went viral via a TikTok that showed him being denied a kiss by a woman at what looks like a bar. In the video, the woman comments about OJ being out and about, yelling “OJ, baby! He’s out!” The woman turns towards OJ and he proceeds to thrust his lips towards her face and in doing so, she boldly blocks that action.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

White House pushes back at Rashida Tlaib prison stand

The White House distanced itself from a proposal endorsed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) that calls for closing federal prisons. "The president does not support abolishing prisons," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a Tuesday briefing. Why it matters: Psaki's remarks come amid a broader discussion on prison...
POTUS
NBC News

Why Fox News won't cut Tucker Carlson loose — even after 'Patriot Purge'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s new three-part documentary on the Jan. 6 insurrection began airing last week on Fox Nation, Fox’s subscription streaming service. The documentary has generated condemnation from across the political spectrum for its untruths. NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, to pick just one example, labeled it “pretty dark and often fact-free.” Its critics have blasted the documentary’s false claim that the insurrection was a “false flag” or “honeypot” staged by former President Donald Trump's foes in national security agencies and the left-wing group antifa to smear Trump backers.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy