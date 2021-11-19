ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele’s Son Issues Heartbreaking Plea in New Song: ‘I Feel Like You Don’t Love Me’

By Arielle Tschinkel
SheKnows
SheKnows
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsCtv_0d29Rwb200
Adele Cliff Lipson/CBS.

At long last, the highly-anticipated new album from Adele has finally arrived — and there’s an extremely high chance you won’t make it through without having a good cry, so keep those tissues on hand as you give it a listen.

Among the many emotional songs on the album sits “My Little Love,” a soulful ballad that the singer wrote explicitly for her nine-year-old son, Angelo, featuring recordings of conversations she had with him in the wake of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. Along with lyrics that will hit any parent right in the heart, the raw admissions from Angelo admitting he feels like his mama doesn’t love him feel like the deepest gut punch to anyone who has worried their children can’t fully feel their love.

Adele has been extraordinarily candid about the anxiety and depression she faced in the aftermath of her divorce, sharing that she was bed-bound for weeks after announcing the split in 2019. Last month, she told Vogue that she wrote “My Little Love” when Angelo was six, after a conversation with her young son that left her reeling. “He said to my face, ‘Can you see me?’” the singer shared. “And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah.’ And he was like, ‘Cause I can’t see you.'” She added, “My whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn’t there.”

In the bridge of the song, Adele can be heard saying to Angelo, “Tell me you love me,” to which he responds, “I love you a million percent.” In another snippet, he says, “I feel like you don’t love me,” and when his mom asks why he feels that way, he asks, “Do you like me?” She replies, “You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?”

Later in the song, Adele admits to her son that she’d been “having a lot of big feelings recently” before attempting to explain to him that even though she’s no longer in love with Konecki, “I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me / You’re half me and you’re half daddy.”

The song’s lyrics and voice snippets are incredibly heartbreaking and all too real for anyone who has had to navigate co-parenting or being a single parent. Check out the stunning lyric video and try with all your might not to break down in tears:

SheKnows

Adele's 'One Night Only' Concert Marked an Incredible First for the Star — & Her Son

In the midst of Adele’s stunning CBS Concert Special, Adele One Night Only, she shared some shocking news with fans: the concert was the first time her son Angelo Adkins had ever seen her perform live. Speaking to him during the November 14 show, Adele gushed, “It’s the absolute honor of my life to have you here tonight, baby.” Later, Adele tweeted, “It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!” It was also the first time my son saw me perform and I’ve never been so nervous in my life!!...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Everything We Know About Adele's Son Angelo Adkins

If there’s one thing we learned from the Adele One Night Only special on CBS is that Adele loves her son, Angelo Adkins, to the moon and back. The nine-year-old holds a special place in the Grammy winner’s heart, not only because she’s his mother, but because she realized how much his presence in her life saved her. Adele believes that Angelo and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, “were angels” sent to her. Angelo keeps a relatively low profile for a Hollywood kid (just like his mom), so we expect that tradition to continue as Adele makes the press rounds to support her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Christina Perri's New Lullaby Album Honors Her Stillborn Daughter Rosie

One year ago, Christina Perri shared the devastating news that her daughter was stillborn, sharing that she lost her after 33 weeks amid complications for both Perri and her baby. The loss was magnified after believing their stillborn daughter would be a rainbow baby for her and her husband, comedian Paul Costabile, after they experienced a pregnancy loss at 11 weeks in January of that same year. Now, Perri is honoring the baby they lost, whom they’ve named Rosie, by releasing an album of lullabies. Perri released the album, called Songs for Rosie, on November 24 — the anniversary of the...
MUSIC
Person
Adele
The Independent

Adele says her father hadn’t listened to her music for years until she played new album before his death

Adele opened up about her relationship with her father during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.During the conversation, which aired on Sunday (14 November) on CBS in the US, Adele said her father, Mark Evans, didn’t listen to her music for years.The only song he had listened to, she said, was her 2007 single “Hometown Glory”.“He was like, it’s too painful. He would switch it off and he never ever played any of my other music,” Adele told Winfrey.The situation changed shortly before Evans’s death of bowel cancer in May this year.In April, Adele and her father were able to...
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele Reveals the Moment She Knew She Wanted a Divorce

Adele opened up about her realization that she wanted a divorce. In her intimate interview with media icon Oprah Winfrey, the "Easy on Me" singer opened up about her decision to get divorced from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and how she reflected on the experience in her upcoming album, 30. The pop star also got candid about her thoughts on marriage and the nuclear family.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Adele opens up about pain of missing her son in Oprah Winfrey interview

Adele has opened up about the pain of missing her young son, Angelo, in a candid new interview with Oprah Winfrey.The singer-songwriter alludes to her feelings about being separated from her son due to work demands in the track “Hold On”, from her forthcoming album 30.Speaking to Oprah Winfrey for the US TV special Adele: One Night Only, the artist said that the song was inspired by advice given to her by her friends.“The lyrics of this song are so brutally honest,” said Winfrey, reading some of Adele’s lyrics back to her.“I’m such a mess / The harder that...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Adele says she was ’embarrassed’ by the public’s reaction to her divorce

Adele has revealed that she was “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction to her divorce from her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the 2019 split, telling the publication that the internet was flooded with memes over how heartbreaking her next album would be because of it.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Adele gets candid about divorce: ‘It devastated me'

Adele married longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki in 2018, but after sharing nine years and one child together, the couple announced that they were going their separate ways the following year. The news shocked the pop star’s fans. But as the “Easy on Me” singer revealed in a recent interview in...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

How Adele's ex-husband really feels about divorce album, more news

Adele has made no secret of the fact that her new album, 30, is predominantly about her divorce from Simon Konecki. While Simon doesn't exactly like that their private life together is being picked apart, he knew what a relationship with the moody singer entailed… In other words, he signed up for this. "Simon likes to be under the radar. He doesn't attend big glamorous Hollywood events. He certainly doesn't discuss his marriage at all with people," a source told The Mirror. "He has had to resign himself to the fact that she would talk. He knew the risks going in. This is the type of artist she is, she wears her heart on her sleeve." Adele and Simon share 9-year-old son, Angelo. Although Adele has admitted over the year that the split was difficult, she and Simon remain close. In fact, they live across the street from each other. "They have a very modern-day family dynamic," The Mirror's source said. "They've been adamant any personal tension should never come ahead of what's best for Angelo."
RELATIONSHIPS
People

Adele Brings Us to Tears with Sneak Peek of 'To Be Loved' from Album 30: 'I Don't Regret a Thing'

In anticipation of the release of her album 30 on Friday, Adele shared a video of herself singing along to the album's 11th track, "To Be Loved," from her home. Backed by a simple piano, Adele, 33, belts the lyrics, "A better house for a love to grow / I was so young, it was hard to know / I was lost. Now that was back then / Always make a mess of everything."
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Adele Debuts NEW Song ‘To Be Loved’ with STUNNING Performance

With just days remaining before Adele unlocks her long-awaited fourth studio album, ’30,’ the chart titan has treated fans to another taste of the LP in the form of ‘To Be Loved.’. The stunning ballad sees the songbird take vocal flight, flaunting both the power and precision in her unmistakable...
MUSIC
NME

Adele previews anthemic new song ‘Hold On’ in clip for CBS special ‘Adele: One Night Only”

Adele has shared a second preview of her new song ‘Hold On’, set to be debuted in her CBS special Adele: One Night Only. Premiering tonight (November 14) ahead of Adele’s long-awaited fourth album ‘30’ next Friday (November 19), the two-hour special will include live performances from the singer – debuting songs from ‘30’ live for the first time – as well as a new sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden”.
CELEBRITIES
