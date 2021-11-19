Adele’s Son Issues Heartbreaking Plea in New Song: ‘I Feel Like You Don’t Love Me’

Adele Cliff Lipson/CBS.

At long last, the highly-anticipated new album from Adele has finally arrived — and there’s an extremely high chance you won’t make it through without having a good cry, so keep those tissues on hand as you give it a listen.

Among the many emotional songs on the album sits “My Little Love,” a soulful ballad that the singer wrote explicitly for her nine-year-old son, Angelo, featuring recordings of conversations she had with him in the wake of her divorce from husband Simon Konecki. Along with lyrics that will hit any parent right in the heart, the raw admissions from Angelo admitting he feels like his mama doesn’t love him feel like the deepest gut punch to anyone who has worried their children can’t fully feel their love.

Adele has been extraordinarily candid about the anxiety and depression she faced in the aftermath of her divorce, sharing that she was bed-bound for weeks after announcing the split in 2019. Last month, she told Vogue that she wrote “My Little Love” when Angelo was six, after a conversation with her young son that left her reeling. “He said to my face, ‘Can you see me?’” the singer shared. “And I was like, ‘Uh, yeah.’ And he was like, ‘Cause I can’t see you.'” She added, “My whole life fell apart in that moment. He knew I wasn’t there.”

In the bridge of the song, Adele can be heard saying to Angelo, “Tell me you love me,” to which he responds, “I love you a million percent.” In another snippet, he says, “I feel like you don’t love me,” and when his mom asks why he feels that way, he asks, “Do you like me?” She replies, “You know mummy doesn’t like anyone else like I like you, right?”

Later in the song, Adele admits to her son that she’d been “having a lot of big feelings recently” before attempting to explain to him that even though she’s no longer in love with Konecki, “I love your dad ’cause he gave you to me / You’re half me and you’re half daddy.”

The song’s lyrics and voice snippets are incredibly heartbreaking and all too real for anyone who has had to navigate co-parenting or being a single parent. Check out the stunning lyric video and try with all your might not to break down in tears: