New policy aims to address spread of rampant disinformation amid COVID-19 pandemic. CHICAGO – Given the dangerous spread of public health disinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, physician, resident, and medical student members of the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates adopted policy aimed at combatting public health disinformation disseminated by health care professionals. While it was noted during the Special Interim Meeting that a small number of health professionals are using their professional license to validate the disinformation they are spreading, it has seriously undermined public health efforts. These individuals are harming the credibility of health professionals, including physicians, who are trusted sources of information for their patients and the public.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO