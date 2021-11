BOWLING GREEN Ky.-A local teacher went to work Wednesday morning thinking it would be a typical day. Little did she know that she was in for quite a surprise. 3rd grade reading and writing teacher at Natcher Elementary Sara Hall was called up during the school’s morning announcements to receive the Kentucky Education Excellence Award from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. She is one of only 10 teachers from across the state to get it. It comes with $2500 for the school.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO