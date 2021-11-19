UPDATED – Jury Reaches Verdict in Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The deaths of unborn twins in September following the shooting of their mother in Minneapolis has been ruled a double homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the twins, both boys, died on Sept. 18 as a result of a shooting on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North. Minneapolis police say their mother was shot while standing outside, not realizing at first that she was struck in the abdomen by a stray bullet, which caused a uterine rupture. (credit: CBS) RELATED: 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis She was brought to North Memorial Health in...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO