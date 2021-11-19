Friday Shout-Out to These Hard-Working Missoula City Workers

It looks like the cable landscape in Missoula will be seeing some changes. Charter-Spectrum is the big dog in town when it comes to cable providers but they'll soon be getting some competition. Actually, we just recently shared the story of the Rural Broadband Alliance, a non-profit foundation dedicated to building fast, affordable, community-powered broadband networks. Their goal is to provide options for broadband internet in Western Montana but they're still trying to get operations up and running with the help of community members. But another player has entered the game with today's news that the Missoula City Council approved an existing company to enter Missoula as a direct competitor to Charter-Spectrum.

