It’s “Not Bruins or Bust” for Tuukka Rask Says NHL Insider

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: The entire weekend’s Gold Star goes to Charlie McAvoy, who played dominant two-way hockey in both wins over the New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens. After posting three assists, a plus-4 rating and six blocked shots in 25 plus minutes on Saturday afternoon, McAvoy potted a pair of goals, had seven shots on net and three registered hits in 23:03 of ice time while driving the offense for the Black and Gold. The No. 1 defenseman now has three goals and 12 points in 13 games and is pacing to put up the kind of offensive numbers that the Bruins have needed from him as the leader of the blue line group. The first goal was a hustling hunt for a loose puck rebound in front, but the power play strike from the high slot while letting loose with his big shot is exactly the kind of weapon that the Bruins need to see more of from McAvoy. It’s promising to see him doing it in a big rivalry game against the Habs and adding more of that offensive dimension to everything he brings to the table.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO