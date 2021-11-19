ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s “Not Bruins or Bust” for Tuukka Rask Says NHL Insider

By NHL Trade Talk
nhltradetalk.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman was asked during his latest appearance on The Jeff Marek Show if goaltender Tuukka Ras is destined to play with the Boston Bruins this season. More than that, Marek wanted to know if only the Bruins had a shot at the veteran netminder considering the player’s comments that...

nhltradetalk.com

