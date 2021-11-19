“Blizzard Bucks” go on sale in Oswego December 2

(WSYR-TV) — “Blizzard Bucks” are coming back to Oswego with the coupon program going on sale Thursday, December 2.

The program incentivizes residents to shop locally during the holiday season. The buy one, get one program offers deals and discounts with the purchase of a $25 coupon, customers will receive $50 in “Blizzard Bucks” to spend at local stores and restaurants.

“Launching another round of our ‘Buy One Get One’ Blizzard Bucks promotional program ahead of the holiday shopping season will encourage residents to stay and shop local, providing a great boost to our local merchants and restaurants,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our ‘Buy One Get One’ promotional program has been a big help to small businesses and the local economy throughout the pandemic so I’m excited to host another round as we head into the shopping season.”

The city is using $25,000 of the American Rescue Plan funding to offset some of the cost.

Two Thousand “Blizzard Bucks” certificates will go on sale on Thursday, December 2 nd at 1:00pm in the City of Oswego Visitor’s Center located at 201 West First Street (next to Nora’s). Certificates will be on sale until they’re sold out on a first come-first-served basis. Certificates may be purchased with cash only. The visitors center will stay open until 6:00pm on December 2 nd . If all certificates are not purchased on Thursday, the visitors center will re-open on Friday at 9:00am until they’re sold out. Certificates will expire on December 31st, 2021.

This program is free for small businesses to participate and requires no monetary investment.

Any locally owned small business located within the City of Oswego wishing to get more details on how the program works and how to participate by accepting gift certificates, please contact Amy Murphy via email at amurphy@oswegony.org .

