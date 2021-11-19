ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three keys to an ECU victory over Navy

By Stephen Igoe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECU looks to record its first win in the series against Navy in a decade when it travels to Annapolis to take on the Midshipmen on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Pirates enter the game 6-4 overall and 4-2 in league action. Navy is 2-7 overall and 2-4 in AAC...

Final Predictions: ECU at Navy

STEPHEN IGOE (8-2 in picks this season) Some are saying this is a let-down spot for ECU coming off getting its sixth win, but I just don’t see it. East Carolina prepares for the Navy game essentially year-round. The coaching staff and players will be ready to go. It’ll just simply come down execution and which team makes the plays.
PODCAST: Is this the year ECU finally gets over the Navy hump?

After clinching bowl eligibility, East Carolina's football team will try to accomplish something it hasn't done in a decade: Win a football game against the Naval Academy. The Pirates enter the weekend as a slight favorite as they go for win No. 7, but it'll be anything but easy. Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe previews the game, gives his prediction and answers listener questions in this week's edition of the podcast.
ECU releases updated depth chart for Navy game

East Carolina clinched bowl eligibility this past weekend with a win over Memphis, but the season is far from over. The Pirates will play their 11th game this Saturday in Annapolis, Md., at 3:30 p.m. ET when they take on the Navy Midshipmen at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. ECU...
What Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said about ECU

Ken Niumatalolo is no stranger to facing - and beating - East Carolina. The long-time Navy coach, who’s been in charge full-time since the 2008 season, has compiled a career record of 6-1 against ECU, including multiple blowout victories. But Niumatalolo knows his team faces a stiff challenge on Saturday...
LIVE UPDATES: Navy 21, ECU 17 - Second Quarter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- East Carolina's football team will try and record its fourth consecutive victory and seventh overall win this season when it takes on Navy on Saturday inside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. ECU comes into the game having...
Daffer's long FG as time expires gets ECU past Navy 38-35

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Owen Daffer drilled a 54-yard field goal as time expired to give East Carolina a 38-35 victory over Navy on Saturday night. Maquel Haywood scored on a 98-yard kickoff return that gave Navy (2-8, 2-5 American) a 35-27 lead with 8:33 remaining.
How to Watch: ECU vs. Navy

After clinching bowl eligibility a week ago, East Carolina's football team will go for its fourth straight win and victory number seven on the season when it takes on the Naval Academy on Saturday afternoon in Annapolis, Md. The Pirates enter at 6-4 overall and 4-2 in American Athletic Conference play, with an outside chance to play for the AAC championship. ECU needs to defeat Navy this weekend and hope for a Cincinnati loss to SMU. The Pirates would then have to defeat the Bearcats next weekend and hope for an SMU loss to Tulsa.
