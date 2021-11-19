Three keys to an ECU victory over Navy

Keys to victory for Saturday's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Pittsburgh. Slow Pitt’s pressure: After yielding seven sacks in last week’s loss to Notre Dame, the Cavaliers face a better pass rush this week. The Panthers are third nationally in sacks (3.6 per game) after leading the FBS in sacks last season. UVa, on the other hand, has surrendered the second-most sacks (33) in the ACC this fall. Throughout coach Pat Narduzzi’s seven seasons in charge at Pitt, the Panthers have registered at least five sacks in a game on 20 occasions and are 19-1 in those games. Whether UVa starts standout quarterback Brennan Armstrong or freshman Jay Woolfolk behind center, the Cavaliers need to keep either signal-caller upright.

