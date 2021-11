For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's a snap to figure out the rules for who's eligible for the Moderna booster shot against COVID-19: If you're an adult 18 years of age and older, you can get a booster six months after you receive your second Moderna vaccine shot. The rules around mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers are easy to figure out, too. Just keep reading.

