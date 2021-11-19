ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville man armed with revolver loaded with shotgun shells, hollow-points during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By FOX59 Web
 6 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man is under arrest for carrying a loaded gun on Capitol grounds and assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Mazza was arrested on Nov. 17 at his home in Shelbyville. Mazza was ordered to be held without bond pending his next court proceeding.

According to court documents, Mazza brought a Taurus revolver, loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow-point bullets, to the Capitol during the rally on Jan. 6, where thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol while Congress was formalizing President Joe Biden’s win in the election.

Mazza is shown in video footage as part of a crowd entering the lower west terrace doors at approximately 3:08 p.m. Court documents state that once the glass doors of the Capitol were breached, Mazza held the doors open in an apparent effort to allow rioters to flow into the building.

Mazza is also reported to have held a baton, joined in a group that was assaulting officers and swung the baton at police while at one point yelling, “This is our f—- house! We own this house!”

Mazza also reportedly participated in “heave-ho” efforts to apply significant physical force and pressure on the officers.

On Jan. 8, according to court documents, Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana in which he claimed to have lost his gun in an Ohio casino. The gun was recovered at the Capitol on Jan. 6 shortly before 2:30 p.m.

Indiana man gets probation for entering Capitol on Jan. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man from Vincennes, Indiana has been sentenced to three years’ probation for his part in the Jan. 6 riot during which the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols spared Jonathan Ace Sanders prison time after Sanders pleaded guilty this month to one count of parading, demonstrating or […]
Wabash County deputy shoots, wounds man while serving warrant

WABASH, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a 51-year-old man who was holding what he mistakenly believed was a real gun while serving a search warrant at an apartment, police said Wednesday. The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after Tuesday night’s shooting in Wabash. In a news […]
Fatal Northwest side shooting ties city's homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot on the city’s Northwest side. IMPD were reportedly called to Sebring Court on reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are currently on […]
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a 51-year-old man was hurt. Police say around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department and the Wabash Police Department were serving a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of W. Maple Street. Investigators say as […]
Greenfield police officer crashes into porch while en route to crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield patrolman was en route to a crash when he ended up crashing his own police vehicle into the porch of a house. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the collision occurred around 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Wood Street. Police said the patrolman was responding to […]
West Indy house fire, one fatality

INDIANAPOLIS – One person has died after a house fire in West Indy. Wayne Township Fire Department responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Furman Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. That person was located by rescue crews and transported to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The fire […]
Bartholomew County deputies in search of missing two-year-old

Columbus, Ind. — At approximately 5:59 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to Blessing Road for a truck that was located near the east fork of White River by duck hunters. The hunters found the truck submerged with a person inside. The occupant was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for hypothermia. […]
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for man missing out of Fort Wayne

UPDATE: Police report Joshua Beverly was found safe. FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Parkview Health Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 33-year-old Joshua Beverly. He was last seen Monday morning in Fort Wayne. Beverly is 6 feet tall, with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans. Authorities […]
Law enforcement increasing patrol across Indiana to promote safe holiday travel

INDIANAPOLIS — For the holidays, travel is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. However, with the heavier traffic, along with fewer people using seatbelts and the prevalence of driving while impaired, it makes travel potentially dangerous. To prepare for this, law enforcement all across Indiana will be participating in the Safe Family Travel campaign, where […]
Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on the near northeast side Thanksgiving Day, and found a 30-year-old man injured. The call came in around 1:15 p.m. from the 2400 block of Martin Luther Lane. That’s near the intersection of 25th Street and Keystone Avenue. The man was taken to Methodist […]
