ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It doesn't take long watching Ohio State to see what's making the Buckeyes hum this year as the nation's top offense. One play, it will be Chris Olave. The next, Garrett Wilson. Then Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Deep shots, yards after the catch, broken tackles, touchdowns. The trio — all likely to finish with 1,000 receiving yards this season — are the headliners for whom most believe to be the best receiver room in the country.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO