Where and when can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this weekend?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matthew Knight
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – If you like to celebrate Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, make sure to set your DVRs for Sunday.

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV.

This year, Apple TV+ will continue to stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free for one night on PBS.

You can watch Snoopy and the gang celebrate Thanksgiving for free on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids.

Your other favorite holiday specials will be appearing soon as well. Here’s where and when you can find Frosty, Rudolph and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph will air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Freeform will also air Rudolph on:

  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. ET

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Freeform will air Frosty on:

  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. ET

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This iconic special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “ For Auld Lang Syne ,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

