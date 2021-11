Taylor Swift re-released her “Red” album last Friday and “All Too Well” is believed to be the Jake Gyllenhaal break-up song from that album. She performed it on SNL this past Saturday and it comes in around 10 minutes and because of the length of the song she only performed once. Some of Taylor’s closest celeb friends were in attendance for the performance including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, as well as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. If you recall, the song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” which is also from Taylor’s “Red” album is allegedly about Joe. Watch Taylor’s performance below!

