ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: Using upper level winds to forecast weather at the surface

By Warren Sears
KSN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we took a look at why we have such large swings in temperatures this time of year and through the winter months. It is all due to an active jet stream. Jets form on the boundary between differing air masses, essentially big changes in temperature. The temperatures typically vary...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Storm Track#Wind Speeds#Forecasting
BBC

Storm Arwen: Red wind warning for parts of UK

Parts of the UK are expected to be battered by winds of up to 90mph when Storm Arwen arrives later. The Met Office has issued a red warning the highest level, which is issued only rarely, meaning there is potentially a risk to life. Gusts of wind of up to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Storm Arwen: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ wind warning and snow alert

The Met Office has issued a rare red alert, warning of danger to life as Storm Arwen is set to bring strong winds and snow.Forecasters have warned of travel chaos as the first storm of the winter is expected to batter parts of northeast England and Scotland with gusts up to 80-90mph.A red warning for wind is in place for those areas between 3pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday, when roofs could be blown off and flying debris could cause danger to life.The Met Office also expects there to be power cuts and closures to roads, bridges and railway...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Cold Morning With Wind Chills In The Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a cold day for Black Friday shoppers. Bone chilling cold starts out Friday with temperatures start in the teens and 20s. Some sunshine returns later in the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 30s. Saturday starts off chilly with an increase of...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Storm Arwen - latest: Red weather alert issued as gale-force winds and 15cm of snow forecast

Parts of northern England and Scotland have been put on maximum alert with the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning as Storm Arwen sweeps into the country.Forecasters urged the public to be aware of the prospect of gale-force winds from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning with the first winter storm of the season set to batter the country, bringing snow of up to 15cm to higher ground.Gusts are forecast to be as high as 100mph with the alert, which stretches along the east coast from Newcastle upon Tyne to beyond Aberdeen, warning of flying debris which could...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

First Snow Of Season Possible For Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurries of the season are possible for the Boston area Friday night. Yes, you’re reading that correctly and it’s not just your turkey hangover. Let’s break down the details. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers will be off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushes closer to New England. The Berkshires will be the first to see snow, as early as 9 a.m., and they will likely see the highest totals. Normally, you’ll see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that won’t be the case Friday. Temperatures will be stuck in place for much...
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Wind And Wind Chill Moving In

Wind and wind chill will be the story as you are reading this and through tomorrow. The wind, behind the overnight frontal passage, came marching across the state during the late morning hours. And it hit like a wave. From a breeze to what felt like a gale. Matter of fact some marine advisories have mentioned gale force winds at times.
MARYLAND STATE
KATC News

Wind-chilly Friday

Any leftover showers will come to an end this evening. We'll be turning chilly and breezy tonight. Overnight lows will be heading down into the lower and middle 40s. And with a northerly wind in place, wind chills will likely be in the upper 30s first thing Friday morning!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy