Teen stabbed by fellow student at Bronx high school: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A fight involving students at a Bronx high school left a teen stabbed Friday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to Walton High School just before 1 p.m. Friday, where cops said a 15-year-old grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed a 14-year-old.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The teen suspect was taken into custody, police confirmed.

The Department of Education responded to the stabbing in a statement, saying, "Safety is our top priority, and NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident on the Walton Campus today. The student is in stable condition and we will provide the school with additional safety and counseling support, as well as work closely with NYPD on their investigation.”

DOE officials said the school has a full complement of school safety agents, and will provide additional security next week.