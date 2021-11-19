ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Fire HD Tablet 10, 32 GB only $74.99 shipped (Reg. $150!)

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the Fire HD Tablet 10, 32 GB for the lowest price ever on record!. Amazon has this Fire HD Tablet...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals revealed: $398 70-inch 4K HDTV, $159 Apple AirPods Pro

Now that Walmart's early Black Friday deal appetizers have been served, it's time for the main course. The retailing giant's ad has been released to the public, detailing special deals that begin online starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 22 and kicking off in stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday morning. Here are a half-dozen great sales on laptops and other tech products that Walmart will be offering for Black Friday 2021.
ELECTRONICS
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reg#Shipping#Fire Hd#Swagbucks
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals, from Tools to Washing Machines

While the last year and a half has been stressful, scary and somewhat frustrating, this is shaping to be a holiday season that is closer to normal than any of us have been able to experience in a while. And of course, a big part of that holiday season is shopping for the best Christmas gifts! Black Friday is the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season (though many of us have been at it for weeks!). There’s so much to be excited about all the best Black Friday deals at Home Depot this year, like a Cafe 27.8 cubic-foot four-door...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Not a Joke: Amazon Is Selling $99 AirPods for Thanksgiving

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods for Black Friday Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging It’s happening! Black Friday doesn’t officially start until midnight after Thanksgiving, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The entire AirPods family was already discounted earlier this week, and for Thanksgiving, Amazon has dropped prices even lower. The latest round of Black Friday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be collecting all of the year’s best Black...
ELECTRONICS
moneysavingmom.com

Fire Escape 2-Story Ladder only $22.75 (Reg. $67!)

This Fire Escape 2-Story Ladder has thousands of amazing reviews!. This popular deal is back! Amazon has this Fire Escape 2-Story Ladder for just $22.75 right now!. This ladder attaches quickly to most common windows, is flame resistant, durable and sturdy. It can hold up to 1,000 pounds. Sign up...
AMAZON
moneysavingmom.com

LEGO Bird of Paradise Building Kit only $79.99 shipped (Reg. $100!)

This would make a great gift idea for LEGO lovers. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Blackstone Adventure Ready 22″ Griddle Bundle only $117 shipped (Reg. $220!)

This Blackstone Adventure Ready 22″ Griddle Bundle would make a GREAT gift idea!. Walmart has this Blackstone Adventure Ready 22″ Griddle Bundle for just $117 shipped as part of their Early Black Friday Deals!. This is regularly $219.99 and is a really great deal. It has amazing reviews. Looking for...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Spyder Men’s Half-Zip Jacket only $39 shipped (Reg. $80!)

This is a great deal on this Spyder Men’s Half-Zip Jacket!. Proozy has this Spyder Men’s Half-Zip Jacket for just $39 shipped when you use the promo code MSM1114-39-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $79 so this is a great deal. Choose from two colors. Valid through November 20, 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

New Apple AirPods Pro only $169.99 shipped (Reg. $250!)

Wow! If you’re wanting the New Apple AirPods Pro, this is a hot deal!. Amazon has the New Apple AirPods Pro for just $169.99 shipped right now!. These are regularly $249 so this is a great deal. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
wiltonbulletin.com

Get the new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $75 off today

Amazon announced the release of their newest tablet earlier this spring, and if you were patient enough to wait for a sale, the time has finally come. Today, the Fire HD 10 tablet with 64 GB is on sale for $114.99, marked down from its original $189.99 price tag. Like...
TV SHOWS
moneysavingmom.com

HUGE Savings on Popular Board Games for the Family!

Love playing board games? Consider adding some new ones to your collection with this hot deals!. Amazon has some really hot deals on board games for the family right now!. Get this Ticket to Ride Board Game for just $21.99!. Get this Spot It! Classic Card Game for just $3.99!
HOBBIES
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy