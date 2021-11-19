ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Seattle

 6 days ago

Kuemper will be between the pipes Friday in Seattle, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post...

milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: Nazem Kadri’s point streak, Darcy Kuemper’s hot stretch and other numbers surrounding the Avalanche after a 4-2 victory in Vancouver

Winners of three straight games for the first time this season, the suddenly hot Avalanche have seemingly found their stride. Colorado (7-5-1) went into Vancouver and escaped with a 4-2 victory despite trailing by a goal early in the third period. After a disappointing start to the year for the team and basically all of its star players, the Avs find themselves riding a number of hot streaks and are accumulating goals at a rapid pace.
NHL
CBS LA

Kadri Extends Point Streak, Avs Top Ducks 5-2 For 6th Straight Win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Kadri extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest current run in the NHL. He has six goals and 15 assists during that span. Cale Makar also scored, his fifth goal in four games, and Jonas Johansson made 19 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper. The win was the 194th for Jared Bednar, the most by an Avalanche coach. He tied Bob Hartley on Monday night. Colorado...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks humiliated in loss to Avalanche: 'It's unacceptable'

DENVER -- In the first 11 minutes of Thursday’s game, when the Vancouver Canucks had one shot and the Colorado Avalanche had three goals. The visiting team’s best shift of offensive-zone pressure was when three Vancouver forwards converged on the puck in the corner and determinedly froze it for a faceoff.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Logan O'Connor: Produces pair of points

O'Connor scored a goal on four shots, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. O'Connor's pair of points came in the second period as the Avalanche tightened their grip on the lead. The 25-year-old forward is up to five points, 33 shots on net, 12 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 11 contests. He could benefit from Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) missing three weeks -- O'Connor played on the third line Thursday after previously logging fourth-line minutes more frequently.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Contributes two assists

Girard logged two assists, a plus-3 rating, two shots on net, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. Girard left Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, but it didn't cost him playing time. The 23-year-old saw 22:16 of ice time Thursday in one of his best outings of the year. He's up to five helpers, 10 shots on net, 13 blocks and a minus-4 rating through nine contests, and he should have a steady scoring floor in a top-four role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Supplies pair of helpers

Makar (upper body) registered two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. Makar set up Gabriel Landeskog's goal in the first period and also assisted on a J.T. Compher power-play tally in the third. Makar missed two games with the upper-body injury, but he saw 22:42 of ice time in his return. Part of the heavy workload can be attributed to Bowen Byram (upper body) leaving the contest early. Makar should return to his status as a top-five defenseman in fantasy, and his managers shouldn't wait to plug him into their lineups. He has eight points and 18 shots on net through nine appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darren Helm: Deposits shorty in win

Helm scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. Helm hasn't done much on offense so far, as he has just two goals through 11 contests. He tallied at 16:32 of the second period in Thursday's blowout win. The 34-year-old has added 24 shots on net, six PIM, 12 hits and a minus-3 rating while playing in a fourth-line role, so he's not much of a factor in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Scores in return

Nichushkin (upper body) scored a goal on two shots in 17:17 of ice time during Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. With the lopsided score, it was encouraging to see Nichushkin thrown right back into a top-six assignment. He may not see as much ice time going forward, but he'll be in competition for a scoring-line role. The Russian has a goal and an assist with five shots on net and three hits through two contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Exits early Thursday

Byram (upper body) will not return to Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram went hard into the boards after a collision with Bo Horvat late in the first period. The 20-year-old Byram has struggled with injuries early in his career, which makes this a discouraging situation for the defenseman. More information about his injury should surface prior to Saturday's game against the Sharks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Alex Newhook: Nabs power-play helper

Newhook notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. Newhook was called up Tuesday and got on the scoresheet in his first game back with the big club. The 20-year-old centered the third line and should continue to do so while Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is sidelined for three weeks. The assist was Newhook's first point in two contests this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Nabs assist in win

Landeskog logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Landeskog helped out on an Andre Burakovsky goal in the third period. While the Avalanche's first-line center spot has turned into a revolving door with Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) and J.T. Compher (upper body) both hurt, Landeskog continues to produce regardless of linemates. The captain has 12 points, 28 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-7 rating through 10 contests. He's flirted with point-per-game potential at times, so this isn't totally unreasonable production.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Bowen Byram: Practiced fully Friday

Byram (upper body) practiced in a full capacity Friday and has a good chance at playing Saturday against visiting San Jose, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram was hit in the face with an elbow Thursday after playing just 4:56, and his history of concussions is extra cause for concern. It sounds like the 20-year-old WHL Vancouver product woke up feeling great and wasn't limited at practice Friday, so as long as he doesn't experience a setback, he should play Saturday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Explodes with four points

Girard scored an empty-net goal on five shots, dished three assists, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Girard's offense has started to spark to life recently, as he's collected seven points in his last three games. The 23-year-old was impressive in Saturday's win, which also saw him pick up his first power-play point of the season. Girard has a goal, eight helpers, 15 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests. The Quebec native should continue to see more usage while Bowen Byram (upper body) is out.
NHL
WTAJ

Penguins push winning streak to 4, top reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Andre Burakovsky: Lights lamp Saturday

Burakovsky scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Burakovsky added an insurance tally at 10:13 of the third period. The 26-year-old winger has been solid in a top-six role so far, producing four goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in 11 contests. He's posted point totals of 44 and 45 in the last two abbreviated seasons -- given a full slate of games, he's on track to at least meet that level of production.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Takes shorthanded helper

Johnson logged a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks. Johnson helped out on Logan O'Connor's goal in the second period. The 33-year-old Johnson has picked up just one goal and three helpers through 12 contests this season, mainly playing in a bottom-four role. He's added 27 hits, 21 blocked shots, a plus-6 rating and 24 shots on net, so he could have some fantasy value in deeper formats for his decent category coverage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Martin Kaut: Lands on injured reserve

Kaut (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly. Kaut was labeled week-to-week last Thursday, so his placement on injured reserve comes as no surprise. The 22-year-old doesn't have a concrete timeline to return, though he will be eligible to whenever he's cleared to play.
