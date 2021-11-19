Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Starting in Seattle

Makar (upper body) registered two assists in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Canucks. Makar set up Gabriel Landeskog's goal in the first period and also assisted on a J.T. Compher power-play tally in the third. Makar missed two games with the upper-body injury, but he saw 22:42 of ice time in his return. Part of the heavy workload can be attributed to Bowen Byram (upper body) leaving the contest early. Makar should return to his status as a top-five defenseman in fantasy, and his managers shouldn't wait to plug him into their lineups. He has eight points and 18 shots on net through nine appearances.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO