Kings' Drew Doughty: Practices in limited capacity

Wilson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson didn't take part in quarterback drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice like he did Wednesday, but whatever he did behind the scenes was enough for him to garner a "limited" tag for the second straight day. Though Wilson is expected to practice throughout the week, head coach Robert Saleh suggested the rookie won't be active even as an emergency backup Sunday against the Bills, as the Jets aren't eager to make him available until he's 100 percent recovered from the PCL sprain he suffered Week 7. Given the Jets' investment in the No. 2 overall pick, Wilson should start again at some point this season, though Saleh hinted Wednesday that Mike White -- who will pick up his third straight start this weekend -- could get a longer leash atop the depth chart with a strong showing against Buffalo's top-ranked pass defense, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO