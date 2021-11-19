ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Drew Doughty: Practices in limited capacity

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Doughty (knee) took part in practice wearing a red non-contact jersey Friday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Steelers Make Five Moves

WR Rico Bussey (Injured) Sternberger, 25, was a third-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He originally signed a four-year, $3,526,524 rookie contract including a $1,006,524 signing bonus. Sternberger opened his rookie season on injured reserve before being designated to return in December. Green Bay waived him a few...
NFL
The Spun

Saints WR Reportedly Receives 3-Game Suspension From NFL

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Saints already, the team just received unfortunate news involving third-year wide receiver Deonte Harris. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Harris is appealing a three-game suspension from the NFL. He added that Harris’ suspension will almost certainly be served soon. Harris,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Doughty
The Spun

Look: Alvin Kamara Has 3-Word Message For Saints Fans

For the past three weeks, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been sidelined with a knee injury. While there’s no clear timetable for his return, the All-Pro did just post a cryptic message on Twitter. Moments ago, Kamara tweeted “I’m on it.”. There’s no telling if this is Kamara’s way...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad. Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list. Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance...
NFL
WTAJ

Penguins push winning streak to 4, top reeling Canucks 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Remains limited in practice

Wilson (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, Wilson didn't take part in quarterback drills during the open portion of Thursday's practice like he did Wednesday, but whatever he did behind the scenes was enough for him to garner a "limited" tag for the second straight day. Though Wilson is expected to practice throughout the week, head coach Robert Saleh suggested the rookie won't be active even as an emergency backup Sunday against the Bills, as the Jets aren't eager to make him available until he's 100 percent recovered from the PCL sprain he suffered Week 7. Given the Jets' investment in the No. 2 overall pick, Wilson should start again at some point this season, though Saleh hinted Wednesday that Mike White -- who will pick up his third straight start this weekend -- could get a longer leash atop the depth chart with a strong showing against Buffalo's top-ranked pass defense, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Zack Moss: Limited at practice Thursday

Moss (concussion) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic, Moss is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday. That's a step in the right direction for the running back, but there are still hurdles for him to clear in order to be available for Sunday's game against the Jets. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether or not Moss heads into the weekend with an official Week 10 injury designation.
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Limited at practice again

Mitchell (ribs) was a limited practice participant Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Mitchell continues to sport a no-contact jersey and appears on track to play through the rib injury for a second straight week. He had a season high for targets (five) and a season low for carries (eight) in last week's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals, with a 66 percent snap share being right in Mitchell's usual range. It is possible he picks up some extra work Monday if JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is inactive, though it's more likely Jeff Wilson simply takes over Hasty's passing-down role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Limited practice Thursday

Maddox (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice. The cornerback suffered the knee injury in Week 9 against the Chargers, but his return to practice is a step in the right direction for his availability for Sunday against the Broncos. Maddox's participation in Friday's practice will provide additional clarity to the situation. If he can't go in Week 10, Josiah Scott and Zech McPhearson would likely take on larger roles in the Eagles' secondary.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Another limited practice showing

Cooper (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Cooper maintained limited activity for the second day in a row, and with the Cowboys having yet to suggest he's dealing with any sort of setback, the wideout is expected to be ready to go by the time Sunday's game against the Falcons arrives. Cooper and fellow starter CeeDee Lamb are expected to face more competition for targets Week 10, as Michael Gallup (calf) looks on pace to return from injured reserve to make his first appearance since the season opener.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Questionable after limited practice

Moore (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. The rookie returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, as did starting QB Kyler Murray, who missed Week 9 with an ankle sprain. Moore played a season-high 81 percent of offensive snaps with both DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and A.J. Green (illness) inactive for the Cardinals' Week 9 win over the 49ers, but the rookie managed just five catches for 25 yards and suffered a concussion along the way. Moore's return to practice Friday puts him on track to play, though he'll still need clearance Friday or Saturday from an independent neurologist. Murray and Hopkins, on the other hand, may be true game-time decisions ahead of the 4:05 ET kickoff on Sunday. Moore's availability is more likely to be determined the day before the game.
NFL
NBC Sports

Von Miller limited in Friday’s practice

The Rams acquired edge rusher Von Miller in a Nov. 1 trade with the Broncos. But they have yet to get Miller on the playing field. In fact, Miller hasn’t even had a full practice yet as he continues to rehab an ankle injury. He sprained his left ankle in an Oct. 21 game.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Blue Line Thriving Despite Injuries to Doughty & Walker

During the end of October, the Los Angeles Kings were dealt a difficult blow, losing their top two right-hand defensemen within a span of three games. Drew Doughty and Sean Walker both suffered serious knee injuries taking them out long-term. Doughty’s injury wasn’t as bad, expected to miss around eight weeks from the injury, with Walker’s injury being a season-ender. Anytime you lose two key players because of injury, it’s bad, but when one of those injuries is to the player that leads your team, and the league, in time on ice, it’s even worse.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy