Blue Jackets' Kevin Stenlund: Sent down to AHL

The Cleveland Monsters announced Sunday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Justin Danforth from the Monsters. In eight appearances for the Monsters this season, Danforth posted 2-3-5 with a -6 rating. A 5’9”, 185 lb. right-shooting native of Oshawa, ON, Danforth, 28, posted 6-6-12 with 16 penalty minutes and a...
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
Playing on the eve of Thanksgiving has been a tradition for the Detroit Red Wings since the franchise's first year in the NHL.
Then known as the Detroit Cougars, they hosted the Chicago Black Hawks — the spelling was changed to Blackhawks in 1986 — on Nov. 24, 1926, and won, 1-0. Back then, the holiday...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have spent much of the first six weeks of the season grappling with injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. One of their few constants has been the play of goaltender Tristan Jarry, whose playoff flameout last spring seems to be an increasingly small speck in his rearview mirror. Jarry made […]
Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider scored two goals apiece Saturday night, including once each during a three-goal, 63-second flurry in the second period that lifted the visiting New York Rangers past the Columbus Blue Jackets, 5-3. Jacob Trouba capped off the second-period outburst for the Rangers, who have won two...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets join the National Hockey League in support of Hockey Fights Cancer by hosting the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 12. The Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on Friday during the awareness night with...
Boqvist (lower body) won't return to the lineup for Friday's game against Washington, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. The defenseman had hoped to play Friday but apparently isn't ready to take the ice again. Boqvist, who's missed five consecutive games with a lower-body injury, could return Saturday night when the Blue Jackets face the Rangers.
UTICA — The unbeaten Utica Comets defeated American Hockey League rival Syracuse Crunch 3-1 on Thursday afternoon at the Adirondack Bank Center to move to 8-0 on the season. The two teams skated to a scoreless first period. In the second period, Syracuse scored first. Gabriel Fortier scored his second...
Washington Capitals (7-2-4, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan) LINE: Blue Jackets +116, Capitals -137; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Washington Capitals. Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall a season ago while going 11-9-8 at home. The Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Alex Ovechkin got the Washington Capitals going Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Conor Sheary had the last word in the visitors’ 4-3 win at Nationwide Arena. Ovechkin’s first-period slap shot from his favored spot at the left faceoff circle not only got the Capitals on...
The rested Columbus Blue Jackets will go for their fourth straight win when they host the Washington Capitals on Friday night. The Blue Jackets have not played since defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday. The original schedule called for the Blue Jackets to play their past two games-- both...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets erased a 3-1 deficit but fell to the Washington Capitals 4-3 Friday night at Nationwide Arena. Early in the first period, Sean Kuraly scored his first goal of the season to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 advantage. Midway through the second,...
Voracek (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Voracek missed Wednesday's practice due to a non-COVID illness, but his presence on the ice Thursday puts him on track to play Friday against the Capitals. Voracek has racked up 10 helpers through 10 games this season.
COLUMBUS -- Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider each scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Jacob Trouba had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers (8-3-3) before leaving with an injury at 13:15 of the third period.
Agozzino was reassigned to AHL Belleville after Thursday's game versus the Kings. Agozzino didn't play in Thursday's contest, instead serving as extra forward depth. The 30-year-old may return to the big club ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins depending on if more Senators players enter the league's COVID-19 protocols.
Korpisalo will be between the pipes for Friday's game against the Capitals, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. The 27-year-old has allowed seven total goals in his last two starts, but he's come away with victories in both contests. Korpisalo enters Friday with a 3.43 GAA and .905 save percentage.
The New York Rangers had a nice, lengthy break after notching an unlikely victory against the best team in the NHL, the Florida Panthers. On Monday, the Rangers became the first team to defeat the Panthers in regulation time, but it wasn’t a pretty win. The Panthers scored three unanswered goals and the Rangers were forced to rely on goalie Igor Shesterkin’s heroics, once again.
NYR: 7-3-3 (17 POINTS) SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2021 – 7:00 PM ET NATIONWIDE ARENA. All-Time: 21-16-1-3 (9-6-1-3 at home; 12-10-0-0 on the road) In the Rangers last five games against the Jackets they have picked up points in four of them (3-1-1). New York blanked the Jackets 4-0 earlier this...
The Blue Jackets didn't sign Sean Kuraly to score goals. But we're willing to guess that they don't mind him doing it. Kuraly, 28, has built an NHL career with his strong defensive play at five-on-five and the penalty kill. In college, however, he showed flashes of offensive talent during his time at Miami University. Kuraly tallied 43-50-93 in 154 games as a RedHawk, but he hasn't been much of an offensive threat in the NHL.
Well that was a fun weekend. Detroit was a great host for Saturday, but just like the Wings I had to hit the road. Columbus sits sixth in the tight Metro division with 14 points, which is four behind the Red Wings. However, since they have four games in hand, the Jackets’ 7-5-0 record gives them a higher points percentage than Detroit.
