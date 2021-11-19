ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Athenex (ATNX) Stock?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 7 days ago

Investors in Athenex, Inc. ATNX need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 17, 2021 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell-off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Athenex shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Athenex is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry that ranks in the Bottom 40% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, no analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, while two analysts have revised the estimates downward. The net effect has moved our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from an earnings of 3 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Athenex right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Oftentimes, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.

Looking to Trade Options?

Check out the simple yet high-powered approach that Zacks Executive VP Kevin Matras has used to close recent double and triple-digit winners. In addition to impressive profit potential, these trades can actually reduce your risk.

Click to see the trades now >>


More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Athenex, Inc. (ATNX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Bet Big on These 2 Alternative Energy Stocks

Electric vehicles (EV) have been making the rounds of news headlines, both on and off of Wall Street. For example, President Biden’s Build Back Better program that just recently passed the House provides a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicles. On Wall Street, EV stocks have been buzzing, sending its buy-to-open 10-day put/call volume ratio higher since September. Below, Senior Market Strategist Chris Prybal provided a chart showing the aforementioned ratio alongside the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX). It’s worth noting that the 10-day ratio on EV names is above 0.60 -- which could be a contribution of Tesla’s (TSLA) recent market shift. However, the other readings or ratios on other baskets is around 0.30 or 0.40.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Atnx#Athenex Inc#Zacks Consensus Estimate#Zacks Executive
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase & Chevron

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Beaten-Down Tech ETFs to Buy This Holiday Season

The technology sector has suffered losses over the past week following the renomination of Jerome Powell as Fed Chair for the second term. The prospect of a rates hike next year is weighing on the high-growth names. This is especially true as Powell is expected to raise interest rates next...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Microvision (MVIS) Stock Options

MVIS - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 21, 2021 $30.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Here's Why it is Worth Investing in Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. EMR currently boasts robust prospects on strength in its end markets, a solid product portfolio, acquired assets and a sound capital-deployment strategy. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $56.1 billion. Over the past year, it has gained 20.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 29.4%.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy? 4 For Your December 2021 Watchlist

When it comes to investing in the stock market, some investors lean toward high-dividend stocks that offer big-time yields. Others simply prefer dividend stocks that are reliable and provide a steady stream of income. Of course, some offer the best of both worlds, with big payouts and a monthly distribution schedule. After all, we have bills to pay, and most of those bills come on a monthly basis. That makes monthly dividend stocks ideal for investors who rely on their portfolios for income. This way, investors could offset their expenses with dividend income too.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy