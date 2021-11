The world’s leading producer of aircraft engine nacelle lipskins since 1973, McStarlite, produces some of the largest, most complex sheet metal components for the aerospace industry. For decades, the polishing process was done manually, relying on hours of skilled operator time to complete the task. However, hand polishing is time consuming and takes a physical toll on workers. Another downside to hand polishing is part inconsistency, as the surface finish is only as good as the skill of the individual laborer, and components have to be reworked to meet the stringent requirements within the aerospace industry. This additional rework and cycle time cuts into the profitability for this operation.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO