Dougherty girls basketball posts win in Stockbridge

The Dougherty girls basketball team, on a two-year run of making the state playoffs, is shown during a recent practice. Joe Whitfield

STOCKBRIDGE — The Dougherty Lady Trojans picked up a win on the hardcourt Thursday night in Stockbridge as they beat New Faith Christian Academy 56-39. The Lady Trojans were led by freshman Jatiana Chambers who scored 23 points and junior Jacquelyn Buchanan who finished with 19 points.

The Lady Trojans will be on the road again Saturday heading to Warner Robins to compete in the Hype South Hardwood Invitational. They will face Central Macon with tip-off set for 3:30 Saturday afternoon.