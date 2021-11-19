ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where and when can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this weekend?

By Matthew Knight, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – If you like to celebrate Thanksgiving with Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang, make sure to set your DVRs for Sunday.

Last year, the internet was up in arms when Apple TV+ announced it would have the exclusive rights to the Peanuts holiday specials, essentially removing them from traditional broadcast TV.

This year, Apple TV+ will continue to stream “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as well as make them available for free for one night on PBS.

You can watch Snoopy and the gang celebrate Thanksgiving for free on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET on PBS and PBS Kids.

Your other favorite holiday specials will be appearing soon as well. Here’s where and when you can find Frosty, Rudolph and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” this year:

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph will air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Freeform will also air Rudolph on:

  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:35 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:45 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Dec. 20, 5:15 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:40 p.m. ET

Frosty the Snowman

Frosty and his pals will air on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately after on Nov. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Freeform will air Frosty on:

  • Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m. ET
  • Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m. ET

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This iconic special will air on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang will also celebrate the holidays with a new TV special this year.

Apple TV+ is creating a special for New year’s Eve called “ For Auld Lang Syne ,” the first Peanuts TV special without Charlie Brown’s or Snoopy’s names in the title, Variety reported.

Premiering on Dec. 10, the new special is the second New Year’s Eve-themed Peanuts installment after “Happy New Year, Charlie Brown,” which debuted on CBS in 1986.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

kjrh.com

When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
MOVIES
MassLive.com

What times are ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty The Snowman,’ ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ airing on TV this week?

It’s the week of Thanksgiving, meaning the holiday season has officially begun. With the holiday celebrations comes beloved TV specials, many of which are airing this week. Things kick off early in the week with “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the 1964 tale about a misfit who saves the day, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. Monday.
ENTERTAINMENT
kxnet.com

Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?

(Nexstar) – You won’t need two eyes made out of coal to watch “Frosty the Snowman” this year. The friendly snowman and his pals can be seen in the holiday classic on CBS Friday, Nov. 26, at 8:00 p.m. CBS will also air the 1992 animated sequel, “Frosty Returns” immediately afterward.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Charlie Brown Christmas#Cbs#Et Freeform
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Holiday Specials Galore, ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hogwarts Tournament’

Christmas movies have been airing since before Halloween, and CBS has already aired Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer this year. But with Thanksgiving on Thursday, the TV holiday season really begins in earnest. The broadcast networks are filled with specials over the next seven days, and streaming and cable premieres (holiday themed or not) are plentiful as well. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show One of the...
NFL
WKRG News 5

Where and when can I watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’?

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing […]
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: What is the annual New York pageant and where can I watch it?

The Macy’s Day Parade is a fixture of America’s annual Thanksgiving celebrations, watched by thousands on the streets of New York City and millions more on TV at home.The pageant is known for its floats, costumed revellers, brass bands and enormous balloons of popular cartoon characters like Snoopy, Paddington Bear and The Grinch, always a surreal sight coasting between the skyscrapers.Following last year’s scaled-back event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s parade will be back to full strength and feature 15 giant character blimps, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands...
FESTIVAL
heraldsun.com

2021 Christmas TV guide: When to watch Rudolph, Charlie Brown and classic movies

We’re back with our 2021 guide to the most wonderful TV time of the year. We have all your favorite holiday TV specials — like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas” — plus classic movies from “Elf” to “It’s A Wonderful Life,” and of course, all the Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix romantic holiday flicks.
MOVIES
