Peanut Butter the turkey is pardoned by President Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There can be only one pardon: or so we thought. President Biden pardoned both Peanut Butter and Jelly Friday afternoon, making the turkeys safe from being basted this Thanksgiving.

Now the two turkeys from Farbest Farms will head to Purdue University where they will live out their days in peace.

