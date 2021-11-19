Dallas Police Arrest Another Suspect In Malcolm X Blvd Murder Case

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested 20-year-old Omari Cooper on November 19 in connection with a murder in Deep Ellum earlier this year.

Lathaniel Pearson was arrested in September after shooting 18-year-old Kenneth Walker in the stomach.

Cooper has also been charged for Walker’s murder.

Walker was later pronounced deceased upon arriving at a local hospital,

Several other victims were harmed as well, including Darryus Rice, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the head and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators have still not released any motive for the shooting.