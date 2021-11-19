ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Where do this year's City Edition jerseys rank in Timberwolves history?

By Mitchell Hansen
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ohA8_0d294T7X00

Each season, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the rest of the NBA come up with an alternate or “city edition” jersey to accompany the traditional set of uniforms. In early November, the Wolves introduced their city edition jersey for the 2021-22 NBA season. It is a mix of a few different jerseys throughout Minnesota’s history. Notably, a mix between the fan favorites of the original blue jerseys and the tree jerseys.

This city edition uniform features the inaugural blue, green and white colors and features the iconic trees and a wordmark remix. It also incorporates the original logo to the current one. It offers the long-asked-for original color scheme along with the trees, providing the best of both worlds. As a result, it is one of the best alternate jerseys the Wolves have ever created.

Last Monday against the Phoenix Suns, the Wolves wore these city edition jerseys for the second time this season. They are scheduled to wear them 17 more times before the year concludes. Now that we’ve seen these jerseys on the court, it got us thinking of some of the best uniforms Minnesota has created. Where do this year’s city edition jerseys rank among others throughout the organization’s history?

Although it was a fun list to come up with, it was tough to choose and rank just five.

NO. 5: LIGHT BLUE MSP CITY EDITION JERSEYS (2019-20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K09dH_0d294T7X00
Photo credit Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 5 is the baby blue MSP city edition jerseys that the Wolves donned during the 2019-20 season. They offered a different look and color scheme than what we’ve seen from the organization throughout its history.

According to the team website , these jerseys were created with the idea of celebrating people, places, art, food, music, and culture that make up the Twin Cities. The baby blue color of these jerseys, which closely resemble the look of the old Minneapolis Lakers jerseys, were eye-popping, immaculate, and simple. These uniforms gave us a different look than the regular rotation of jerseys during that season.

Overall, these were some of the best city edition uniforms the Wolves have created. They mixed a bit of history with the contemporary look of the team.

NO. 4: BLUE TREE CITY EDITION JERSEYS (2021-22)

Photo credit Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Although the 2021-22 city edition jerseys have only been worn a few times by the Wolves this season, these uniforms are already one of the top jerseys the organization has introduced. They knocked it out of the park with this design.

With the combination of the color scheme, tree design, and old-school wordmark and numbers, this design is one that fans have been clamoring for since the NBA debuted the city edition uniform concept.

If the Wolves decided to keep a city edition uniform for more than one season, this would be the one. Overall, this jersey mixes every aspect of Wolves history and will go down as one of the best the organization has created.

NO. 3: PRINCE CITY EDITION JERSEYS (2018-19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCQ39_0d294T7X00
Photo credit Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of a new look and a bit of a change from the traditional color scheme, the Prince city edition jerseys from the 2018-19 season were flat-out awesome. Prince’s estate approved them, and they honored the late Minnesota music icon Prince following his passing in 2016.

The purple didn’t fit the Wolves’ standard color scheme. But the organization nailed the design, representing a combination of music, basketball, culture, and legacy that resides in the state. According to the team website , the design of this jersey was inspired by and meant to represent the legacy of Prince. They designed the patterns, wordmark fonts, and the iconic Prince purple based on “Purple Rain.”

These jerseys were a great way to honor a Minnesota legend. They offered a different look than what we’re used to seeing. The only downside was we only saw the team wear these jerseys eight times during the 2018-19 season.

NO. 2: BLACK TREE ALTERNATE JERSEYS (1996-2008, 2018-19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dAHRO_0d294T7X00
Photo credit Timberwolves.com

Often when you think of the Wolves and their history of jerseys, the first one that comes to mind is the fan-favorite black tree jerseys. The team wore them from 1996-2008 and brought them back in 2018-19 as the classic edition uniform to honor its 30th anniversary.

These jerseys bring back a ton of great memories from Minnesota’s history. Most notably, some of the most successful seasons ever with Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett leading the way. Many of us grew up watching the Wolves or attending games while they donned this jersey, making this one of the best jerseys in team history.

If the NBA were to eventually offer teams the opportunity to have a permanent throwback or historical jersey, this should be the one. The black tree uniforms are right there as the best jerseys ever. They may even be among the top jerseys in league history as well.

NO. 1: ORIGINAL BLUE JERSEYS (1989-96)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03U3Yd_0d294T7X00
Photo credit Mike Powell / Staff

The original blue-and-green uniforms were one of two jerseys the Wolves wore from 1989-96. It is the best jersey the organization has ever had.

Part of the reason it is No. 1 on the list is just strictly because they are the originals and are a symbolic part of Wolves’ history. The color scheme is one that many fans have wanted the organization to go back to, which they incorporated into the 2021-22 city edition jerseys. The original blue, green and white color scheme is both basic and eye-grabbing at the same time, and the design is just as simple and not over-done, unlike many jerseys in that era. And the old-school logo is fantastic.

These jerseys, which were the first the Wolves ever wore, are iconic. To this day, fans still wear throwback merchandise resembling this look and these jerseys. When it comes to the top jersey in franchise history, this one is hands-down No. 1 on the list.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Garnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Jerseys#The Phoenix Suns#The Twin Cities#Minneapolis Lakers
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
NBC Sports

Iguodala, NBA Twitter react to Steph's 50-point eruption

By Steph Curry's standards, he had been pretty quiet over the last four Warriors wins, scoring 20, 15, 19 and 20 points, respectively, in those games. But on Monday night at Chase Center, the reigning NBA scoring champ woke up and made a loud statement. Curry dropped a mesmerizing 50...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

The Raptors’ New City Edition Jerseys Are Now Available to Order

Toronto Raptors fans can now rep their favourite NBA team and city in a fly new way, because Nike has unleashed their City Edition uniforms for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Decked in OVO’s signature black and gold colour palette and classic pinstripes, the City Edition jersey tells a story of Toronto’s NBA history, starting from the iconic purple dinosaur logo in 1995, all the way to Drake’s stylistic influences in 2015. The jersey’s bold design blends together the Raptor’s past and future into a solid visual statement about how far Canada has come up in the basketball world.
NBA
FanSided

Order your Minnesota Timberwolves Nike City Edition gear today

Minnesota Timberwolves Nike City Edition gear is now live at Fanatics. Act fast if you want to secure some new gear – because it’s selling fast. Every year, basketball fans get hyped to see teases and leaks of new jerseys/uniforms for their favorite teams. It was no different this year for Minnesota Timberwolves fans.
NBA
FanSided

An In-depth Look at the Atlanta Hawks New City Edition Jerseys

While the start to the 2021-2022 NBA season has not been too dazzling for the Atlanta Hawks (it is early, we will be alright!), one thing that has shined bright for the team is the new Nike “City Edition” jerseys. Quite frankly, these jerseys are up there with my all-time...
NBA
NESN

Celtics Debut New City Edition Jerseys, Sweet Old-School Warmups

BOSTON — The Celtics are bringing a little flare to the court Friday. Boston welcomes the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks to TD Garden for a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash and are unveiling their newest City Edition jerseys, but importantly showed off their snazzy new old-school warmups. You can even...
NBA
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy