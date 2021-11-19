Where do this year's City Edition jerseys rank in Timberwolves history?

Each season, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the rest of the NBA come up with an alternate or “city edition” jersey to accompany the traditional set of uniforms. In early November, the Wolves introduced their city edition jersey for the 2021-22 NBA season. It is a mix of a few different jerseys throughout Minnesota’s history. Notably, a mix between the fan favorites of the original blue jerseys and the tree jerseys.

This city edition uniform features the inaugural blue, green and white colors and features the iconic trees and a wordmark remix. It also incorporates the original logo to the current one. It offers the long-asked-for original color scheme along with the trees, providing the best of both worlds. As a result, it is one of the best alternate jerseys the Wolves have ever created.

Last Monday against the Phoenix Suns, the Wolves wore these city edition jerseys for the second time this season. They are scheduled to wear them 17 more times before the year concludes. Now that we’ve seen these jerseys on the court, it got us thinking of some of the best uniforms Minnesota has created. Where do this year’s city edition jerseys rank among others throughout the organization’s history?

Although it was a fun list to come up with, it was tough to choose and rank just five.

NO. 5: LIGHT BLUE MSP CITY EDITION JERSEYS (2019-20)

Photo credit Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 5 is the baby blue MSP city edition jerseys that the Wolves donned during the 2019-20 season. They offered a different look and color scheme than what we’ve seen from the organization throughout its history.

According to the team website , these jerseys were created with the idea of celebrating people, places, art, food, music, and culture that make up the Twin Cities. The baby blue color of these jerseys, which closely resemble the look of the old Minneapolis Lakers jerseys, were eye-popping, immaculate, and simple. These uniforms gave us a different look than the regular rotation of jerseys during that season.

Overall, these were some of the best city edition uniforms the Wolves have created. They mixed a bit of history with the contemporary look of the team.

NO. 4: BLUE TREE CITY EDITION JERSEYS (2021-22)

Photo credit Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Although the 2021-22 city edition jerseys have only been worn a few times by the Wolves this season, these uniforms are already one of the top jerseys the organization has introduced. They knocked it out of the park with this design.

With the combination of the color scheme, tree design, and old-school wordmark and numbers, this design is one that fans have been clamoring for since the NBA debuted the city edition uniform concept.

If the Wolves decided to keep a city edition uniform for more than one season, this would be the one. Overall, this jersey mixes every aspect of Wolves history and will go down as one of the best the organization has created.

NO. 3: PRINCE CITY EDITION JERSEYS (2018-19)

Photo credit Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of a new look and a bit of a change from the traditional color scheme, the Prince city edition jerseys from the 2018-19 season were flat-out awesome. Prince’s estate approved them, and they honored the late Minnesota music icon Prince following his passing in 2016.

The purple didn’t fit the Wolves’ standard color scheme. But the organization nailed the design, representing a combination of music, basketball, culture, and legacy that resides in the state. According to the team website , the design of this jersey was inspired by and meant to represent the legacy of Prince. They designed the patterns, wordmark fonts, and the iconic Prince purple based on “Purple Rain.”

These jerseys were a great way to honor a Minnesota legend. They offered a different look than what we’re used to seeing. The only downside was we only saw the team wear these jerseys eight times during the 2018-19 season.

NO. 2: BLACK TREE ALTERNATE JERSEYS (1996-2008, 2018-19)

Photo credit Timberwolves.com

Often when you think of the Wolves and their history of jerseys, the first one that comes to mind is the fan-favorite black tree jerseys. The team wore them from 1996-2008 and brought them back in 2018-19 as the classic edition uniform to honor its 30th anniversary.

These jerseys bring back a ton of great memories from Minnesota’s history. Most notably, some of the most successful seasons ever with Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett leading the way. Many of us grew up watching the Wolves or attending games while they donned this jersey, making this one of the best jerseys in team history.

If the NBA were to eventually offer teams the opportunity to have a permanent throwback or historical jersey, this should be the one. The black tree uniforms are right there as the best jerseys ever. They may even be among the top jerseys in league history as well.

NO. 1: ORIGINAL BLUE JERSEYS (1989-96)

Photo credit Mike Powell / Staff

The original blue-and-green uniforms were one of two jerseys the Wolves wore from 1989-96. It is the best jersey the organization has ever had.

Part of the reason it is No. 1 on the list is just strictly because they are the originals and are a symbolic part of Wolves’ history. The color scheme is one that many fans have wanted the organization to go back to, which they incorporated into the 2021-22 city edition jerseys. The original blue, green and white color scheme is both basic and eye-grabbing at the same time, and the design is just as simple and not over-done, unlike many jerseys in that era. And the old-school logo is fantastic.

These jerseys, which were the first the Wolves ever wore, are iconic. To this day, fans still wear throwback merchandise resembling this look and these jerseys. When it comes to the top jersey in franchise history, this one is hands-down No. 1 on the list.