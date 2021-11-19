ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when the next snow is expected to hit Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLhH3_0d293xeg00
Photo Credit: Markus Novak (iStock).

With Colorado at just 69 percent of the statewide median to-date snowpack, as of November 19, many people are wondering when consistent snow will start hitting the state.

The bad news for snow sport enthusiasts is that no major storms are currently in the short-term forecast. That being said, some snow is expected to fall around the state over the weekend and at this point, any snow is a good thing as Colorado slips back into drought.

According to a prediction from Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com, snow in the range of one to five inches will fall in the northern and central mountains on Saturday, with another round of snow expected to hit the state on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

It's not much, but it's something.

The lack of snow has been expected, as this year is a La Niña year. During La Niña winters, the region of the country that Colorado is found in tends to be a bit drier, while the northwest tends to get more snow.

Due to the lack of snow, it's looking likely that some Colorado spots will break the record for latest 'first snow' ever recorded, including Denver, which will tie the record for latest 'first snow' on November 21, setting a new record each day after that.

According to a two-week outlook on the Weather Channel, it's unlikely Denver will get snow at least through December 3, with warm temperatures and low precipitation in the forecast.

Don't worry – snow will eventually come. It just might not be comparable to what's happening in the Great Lakes region nor on the northwest coast.

OutThere Colorado

Coldest temperature in nation briefly found in Colorado town

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest place in the United States on the night of November 23 was a town in Colorado's notoriously frigid San Luis Valley. Temperatures dropped -1 degree in Alamosa, reported at 11 PM MT on Tuesday. At this point, Alamosa shared the title for coldest spot in the country with Bodie, California – a historic state park near that Nevada border that's found at 8,379 feet of elevation. ...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Vail Resorts limiting holiday tickets, providing lift line wait times this ski season

Vail Resorts recently announced upgrades and adjustments aimed at reducing lift line wait times at some of Colorado's major ski destinations. In a stated effort to "prioritize pass holders," the company said it will limit ticket sales during peak holiday periods across its North American Resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Keystone, Beaver Creek and Crested Butte. Those periods are Dec. 25-Jan. 2, Jan. 14-17 and Feb. 18-27. In a news release, non-passholding guests were "strongly encouraged" to purchase tickets online in advance. ...
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Things to do this weekend in Denver and beyond: Downtown ice skating, zoo lights and more

Union Station illumination, ice skating downtown, zoo holiday lights, The Nutcracker and more are on this list of things to do this weekend in and around the Denver area. Skaters were disappointed last year, but the Downtown Denver Rink returns this weekend for its 11th season. Ice time in Skyline Park, 16th and Arapahoe streets, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 20.. Hours will change after Christmas Eve. Skating is free, skate rentals $7 for ages 12 and under, $9 for 13 and over.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Denver ties snowfall record, another mark is extended

Denver tied a record Sunday for the latest measurable snowfall and is expected to shatter that nearly 90-year-old mark since snow isn't expected anytime soon. Denver's latest snowfall came on Nov. 21, 1934, which was two days longer than the previous record set in 1931, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

11 reasons to be thankful for Colorado outdoors

Around this time every year, we’re asking outdoorsy Coloradans to give thanks to the places they adore the most. Let their gratitude inspire your own (and tell us what you're thankful for in the comments section at the end of the story):. John Fielder, Summit County, renowned nature photographer. I...
COLORADO STATE
