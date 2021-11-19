Here's when the next snow is expected to hit Colorado

Photo Credit: Markus Novak (iStock).

With Colorado at just 69 percent of the statewide median to-date snowpack, as of November 19, many people are wondering when consistent snow will start hitting the state.

The bad news for snow sport enthusiasts is that no major storms are currently in the short-term forecast. That being said, some snow is expected to fall around the state over the weekend and at this point, any snow is a good thing as Colorado slips back into drought.

According to a prediction from Joel Gratz of OpenSnow.com, snow in the range of one to five inches will fall in the northern and central mountains on Saturday, with another round of snow expected to hit the state on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

It's not much, but it's something.

The lack of snow has been expected, as this year is a La Niña year. During La Niña winters, the region of the country that Colorado is found in tends to be a bit drier, while the northwest tends to get more snow.

Due to the lack of snow, it's looking likely that some Colorado spots will break the record for latest 'first snow' ever recorded, including Denver, which will tie the record for latest 'first snow' on November 21, setting a new record each day after that.

According to a two-week outlook on the Weather Channel, it's unlikely Denver will get snow at least through December 3, with warm temperatures and low precipitation in the forecast.

Don't worry – snow will eventually come. It just might not be comparable to what's happening in the Great Lakes region nor on the northwest coast.