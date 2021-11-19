Here's why the Colorado state flag looks like it does

Photo Credit: FotografiaBasica (iStock).

The Colorado state flag is perhaps one of the most recognizable symbols around the United States, but its image has much a deeper meaning that most probably aren't aware of.

The flag has two blue horizontal stripes separated by a white horizontal stripe. The blue stripes are meant to symbolize blue skies, while the white stripe represents snowcapped mountains.

The red letter 'C' at the center of the flag is, of course, the the state's first initial, but the color is a nod to the iconic red rocks found around the state. The letter is filled with a yellow circle to symbolize the sun.

The image is said to have been inspired the way that the sun looks just before it sets over the mountains.

Where state flags are concerned, Colorado's is one of the most iconic nationwide and can often be seen on mugs, t-shirts, hats, and more.

"The clean lines and bold colors of the Colorado flag make it easily recognizable and very memorable, much like the bold star and shapes of Texas’ Lone Star flag, or the Zia sun symbol of New Mexico. Whereas you won’t find the personified forms of Liberty and Justice of the New York state flag on many t-shirts," Coloradoinfo.com said in a post about the flag.