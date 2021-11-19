ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers need to maintain sense of urgency vs. Jaguars

By Evan Giddings
 6 days ago

Nobody can belittle the 49ers’ most complete victory of the season on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. The 49ers played intelligent, physical, and mistake-free football. They played like a team with its season on the line. Desperation quickly turned into determination as 64,000 euphoric fans celebrated a 49ers victory at Levi’s Stadium for the first time in over a year. On national television, against a division rival, the 49ers performed up to their potential. It was a near-perfect game, unlike their previous eight. San Francisco did not look like the 3-5 team that made “The Faithful” question its scarlet and gold sect.

So, did the 49ers save their season, or was Monday an aberration? Based on previous evidence, the answer points towards the latter. However, if the 49ers play without expectations, they may shock us (and themselves).

The 49ers had playoff aspirations entering this season. With a win on Sunday, they are right back in the thick of it. But what will prevent them from turning back into a pumpkin? Coach Kyle Shanahan set (and surpassed) a goal of 40 carries in Week 10 for his offense that resulted in a season-high 156 rushing yards. Complimentary football has been the key to San Francisco’s success. But that’s been hard to come by this season. Turnovers, injuries, and general inconsistency have hurt them in winnable games against beatable opponents. Meanwhile, the Rams were not supposed to be beatable. That win felt important enough to light a fire for an underachieving group.

Yet, there have been multiple moments throughout the season that should’ve sparked the 49ers. A less-than-stellar game at Philadelphia in Week 2. A one-score game at Arizona in Week 5. A second-half comeback on the road in Chicago in Week 8. Two of those moments were wins, but all three were followed by a loss.

This week, in the words of Jimmy Garoppolo, “feels great, baby.” But great feelings can be fleeting. On Sunday, San Francisco plays the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that should be an easy win. Before this week, you couldn’t point to a game on the 49ers schedule and make such a statement. The team should approach the Jaguars as if that were still the case.

While the key to success against the Rams was running the ball, Jacksonville ranks in the top half of the league against the rush. However, the Jaguars are susceptible to the pass, ranking among the bottom 10 teams in football. That bodes well for San Francisco since Garoppolo has posted a quarterback rating above 100 each of the past three weeks. However, he’s been at his best this season when the volume is limited. In games he has attempted 30 passes or more, the 49ers are 1-2. In games he’s attempted less than 30 passes, the team is 3-2 (one of those losses was to Seattle when he didn’t play the second half due to injury)

Garoppolo shouldn’t need to air it out this weekend against the Jaguars. Right now, few are scared of Jacksonville upsetting the 49ers as 6.5-point favorites. Yet, that wouldn’t have been the case if they played a week ago. Expectations have varied so wildly with the 49ers it’s intoxicating.

The 49ers reached rock bottom in a loss to Colt McCoy and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 before swimming up for air versus the Rams. Throughout this week, we’ve heard from the team how faith has felt restored. But maybe the Niners need to keep their underdog mentality.

San Francisco has not put together back-to-back quality games so far. As a result, each remaining contest should include a “proceed with caution” sign. The 49ers are an enigma right now. Trying to figure out if they are good or bad is pointless. There is proof for both. To keep it going, they cannot submit to the feeling of safety after (probably) saving the season. They need the desperation that extracted a flawless victory. Hopefully, Monday night didn’t make the 49ers too comfortable.

San Francisco, CA
All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

