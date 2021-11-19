ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday night.

The Magic come into the game 4-11 after beating the Knicks in Manhattan earlier in the week.

As for the Nets, they had an embarrassing loss to the Golden State Warriors, but rebounded fast with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers the next night.

On Friday, they will be without their best player Kevin Durant who is out with a shoulder injury.

Up until the matchup with the Magic, the 33-year-old had played in all 15 games and has averages of 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

The Nets started out the season 1-2 in their first three games, but are 11-5 on the season which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

  KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet.
  STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA.

