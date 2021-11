Editor’s Note: Joe Lipsett had previously reviewed the show’s first three episodes. Belief is a gray element within life – belief can inspire good or evil. Belief can allow us to find hope or stir others with fear. In the wrong hands, people can craft belief into a weapon. The latter is very much at the heart of Hellbound, directed and written by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan). The Korean Netflix show sells an intriguing premise – in this world, an angel appears to certain people and tells them when they will die and go to hell; on the specific day and time as given to them, three monstrous beings will appear and send the person to hell.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO