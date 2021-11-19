ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

What to Do With All Those Extra Egg Whites

By Lindsay-Jean Hard
Food52
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a little obsessed with eggs around here. Okay, a lot. We like eggs for breakfast and dinner. (Honestly, we'll put an egg on almost any meal.) We’ve talked about how to fry, bake, boil, and poach them. We've covered how to separate eggs and how to temper them. Together we’ve...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egg Whites#Angel Food Cake#Layer Cake#Food Drink#Hotline#French
FIRST For Women

Use This Simple Ingredient to Make Your Eggs Extra Fluffy Without Whipping

Whenever I make scrambled eggs, I’m always hoping to get them as fluffy as possible. I’ll whip them for a few minutes in a bowl with a fork, but I always stop short of getting out the electric whisk. The whisk takes far too much time and effort for something as simple as eggs, especially since they cook within minutes. So you can imagine how excited I was when I discovered this easy hack for making fluffy scrambled eggs: baking powder.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Vegan Egg White Smoothies

Egg white smoothie recipes are packed with fruit and protein and for the first time ever, California juice brand Pressed is introducing an animal-free version. The Pineapple Greens Protein is a green smoothie made with apple, pineapple, banana, spinach, avocado and lemon, plus The Every Company’s bioidentical egg white protein made with precision fermentation technology. Thanks to this sustainable method, the ingredient is said to be "nearly invisible" in terms of taste and texture, meaning that no masking agents are needed to hide its presence in a formula.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

What to bring to first Thanksgiving with my in-laws??

Thanks for reaching out! What about a cheese, charcuterie, and crudité board to kick off the feast? I bet vegetarian or vegan guests would love our Vegetarian Mushroom Thyme Gravy (https://food52.com/recipes/7483-vegetarian-mushroom-thyme-gravy), as they often get jipped from the experience of pouring gravy all over their side dishes. You can make this in advance and quickly reheat it. For a twist on classic stuffing side dish, these Creamy Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms (https://food52.com/recipes/3110-creamy-sausage-stuffed-mushrooms) could work as an appetizer or side!
FOOD & DRINKS
GreenMatters

Here’s What You Should Do With Latke Oil After Celebrating Those Eight Crazy Nights

Hanukkah: although it isn't the most significant Jewish holiday, it's certainly the most enjoyable to celebrate. Few things surpass a menorah lighting, a few rounds of dreidel, and — most importantly — eating latkes. A latke is simply a potato pancake that's fried in oil, representing the oil that lasted the Maccabee soldiers through eight nights. And although latkes are relatively low-impact — especially if they're made vegan — what should you do with latke oil when you're done?
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Preparing Mac and cheese 2 days before cooking

We recommend you cook the mac and cheese before refrigerating, but follow some important steps to ensure the mac and cheese doesn't get mushy:. 1) Slightly undercook your pasta (al dente is best) and rinse it off with cold water to halt the cooking (and remove excess starch). 2) Let...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Why They Don’t Sell Turkey Eggs In Stores

Turkey is best associated with Thanksgiving. However, it is also one of the more popular meats that is consumed outside the holiday season and as a result, it is the fourth most-consumed meat in the US – right behind chicken, cow, and pig. Turkey is a great substitute for all...
AGRICULTURE
Food52

How to Make Sablés Breton, Like You’re on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

During the technical challenge of this week’s semifinals episode of ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ the remaining contestants were asked to bake Sablés Breton, which is a traditional French butter cookie. It was the toughest technical challenge to date. “Use your time wisely and remember that setting and chilling are very important,” advised Prue Leith, who chose this week’s challenge. But the contestants need to do more than bake a single dozen Sablés Breton tart cookies. As co-host Matt Lucas explained, the judges wanted the bakers to prepare a Sablé Breton pastry topped with a raspberry confiture and piped pistachio mousseline, filled with fresh berries, and decorated with gilded meringue kisses and chocolate pearls. All in under three hours.
RECIPES
Food52

Measurements for homemade dough

Pepperidge Farm, for example, a readily available store brand of frozen puff pastry, comes in a box of 480g with 2 sheets. One sheet will be 240g. On measurements - follow recipe step #3, roll to 2mm thickness (whatever that turns out to be). And proceed.
RECIPES
Food52

Does this really make two crusts? The amounts are similar to other recipes that make one 9-inch crust.

Hi Thea! I compared the recipe with other crust recipes that make a single bottom-only 9-inch crust and other recipes for a single 9-inch double-crusted pies. The proportion seems right! This recipe should make two bottom-only 9-inch crusts!. Just in case, I'm sharing my favorite crust recipe: https://food52.com/recipes/24928-all-buttah-pie-dough it can...
RECIPES
Food52

Since this recipe specifies salted butter (rather than unsalted), is there a particular brand recommended that has the correct salt content?

Hi Elizabeth! Thanks for the question. Because the pie crust is enriched with sugar for structure and tenderness, Sam calls for salted butter to balance out the sweetness; the filling is also rather sweet so the salted butter helps cut through that a bit! For the filling in particular, you can try mixing it together without the added salt, tasting it to see how you like the result, then adding or leaving out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Caramelized Butternut Squash Pizza

This month’s Recipe This or That poll winners were homemade dough, butternut squash, mozzarella, maple syrup, and baking. I knew exactly what I was going to make: your new favorite pizza. One of my objectives was to highlight the butternut squash’s flavor, instead of masking it into something like faux pepperoni or bacon. So I kept it simple with maple syrup, black pepper, coriander, cayenne, and enough salt to contrast all the sweetness. Roast until deeply browned (that means lots of sweet, awesome flavor). To really lean in to the poll, more maple syrup gets mixed into the pizza dough and brushed onto the crust at the end. After I pulled out my pizzas, I was shocked by how well it all worked. Creamy cheese, candied squash, savory shallot, spicy pepper, citrusy coriander. Just don’t shy away from the salt at the end—it brings everything together. If you aren’t into homemade doughs, feel free to swap in store-bought pizza dough for ease. Also, if you’d like to plan ahead, you can proof the dough overnight in the fridge instead of at room temperature; this yields a more deeply flavored crust. And if you’d prefer to make larger instead of smaller pizzas, you can divide the dough into three or two pieces instead of four, roll them into bigger circles, then extend the cook time accordingly. —Carolina Gelen.
RECIPES
Food52

How to Make ​​Entremet, As Seen on ‘The Great British Bake Off’

It’s the semi-finals of The Great British Bake Off on Netflix and the pressure was on for the remaining four contestants—Chigs, Crystelle, Giuseppe, and Jürgen. During the showstopper portion of the episode, the contestants were challenged to bake a spectacular Entremet themed display. Bakers were given five hours to create an edible centerpiece.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy