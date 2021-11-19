ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Weather: Potential travel impacts Sunday into Monday

Cover picture for the articleThe countdown is on to Thanksgiving, meaning travel is becoming a forefront for Michiganders as they prepare for the holiday. In true West Michigan fashion, the chance for impactful winter weather is in the forecast leading up to Turkey Day!. Quiet weather, for November standards, will be commonplace through...

Connecticut Post

Snow possible this weekend, forecasters say

Snow showers are possible in parts of the state over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The northwest part of the state was under a hazardous weather outlook, the NWS says, with a chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m Friday. Then rain showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1p.m., then rain and snow showers likely after 1p.m.
CBS Boston

First Snow Flurry Of Season Hits Boston Area Friday Evening

BOSTON (CBS) – The first snow flurries of the season hit the Boston area Friday night. Let’s break down how this happened. FRIDAY MORNING: Rain showers were off and on throughout the morning into the midday as a front pushed closer to New England. The Berkshires were the first to see snow. Normally, you see temperatures increase as the sun rises, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Temperatures were stuck in place for much of the morning. FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Rain showers began to switch over to snow flakes for the Worcester Hills as rain tapered into the mid-afternoon. Temperatures began to fall around mid-afternoon to the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Morning With Wind Chills In The Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a cold day for Black Friday shoppers. Bone chilling cold starts out Friday with temperatures start in the teens and 20s. Some sunshine returns later in the day as temperatures reach highs in the low 30s. Yipes … it's cold out there. Wind chills in the single digits @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RVMbFHOVTo — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 26, 2021 Saturday starts off chilly with an increase of clouds and chance of a sprinkle or flurry. Both Saturday and Sunday highs hold in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Wind And Wind Chill Moving In

Wind and wind chill will be the story as you are reading this and through tomorrow. The wind, behind the overnight frontal passage, came marching across the state during the late morning hours. And it hit like a wave. From a breeze to what felt like a gale. Matter of fact some marine advisories have mentioned gale force winds at times.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Cold winds are back and it’s mainly chilly ahead

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 4/10: It’s another windy Friday as temperatures dip behind a front. Wind chills in the 30s. Bundle up! At least it’s mainly sunny. Express forecast. Today: Windy and cold, but sunny. Highs: Mid- to upper-40s...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Chilly, Windy Black Friday Sets Up For Winter-Like Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers. Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day. Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon. Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware. By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cnycentral.com

Travelers brace for winter weather during busy holiday travel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, millions of Americans are traveling home from spending the holiday with their loved ones. This comes as another winter storm is hitting the region. Upstate New Yorkers are staying prepared for any delays, cancelations and traffic. Syracuse resident Gabrielle Lent has...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sacramento

Boreal Mountain Re-Opens After Surprise Halloween Storm

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – After a surprise Halloween snowstorm melted away quickly, Tahoe area resorts are finally re-open for the official start of the snow season. “That was pretty crazy. It’s kind of a little hoax,” says Snowboarder T.J. Biorelli. The false start to the season created quite a frenzy, with resorts filling up quickly. Unfortunately, when the continued snowfall didn’t come, they were forced to shut down—that is, until now. “That was a month ago and they’re just opening back up,” says Biorelli. Boreal mountain spent one week before reopening, making snow themselves, prepping for the official start of snow season. “We’re really happy it’s open today,” says Tom Nelson, excited to make first tracks after a full thanksgiving dinner choosing snowboarding over shopping. “No Christmas shopping today so we came up here instead. We love it up here. We hope people come up in droves and the snow falls and everyone’s able to enjoy it,” says Nelson. Even first-timers are hitting the slopes—both adults and children are enjoying the snow. “I started getting the hang of things it was really fun,” says skier, Ruby Maldonado. Boreal had approximately 800 visitors today and the staff is hoping that number will increase through the weekend.    
SODA SPRINGS, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE

