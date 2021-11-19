CVS to shut 900 stores

US pharmacy and cosmetics chain CVS announced Thursday it will close 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10 percent of its locations. The chain will begin shuttering stores in the spring of 2022 and continue at a rate of about 300 closures each year, as it shifts its focus to locations aimed at primary care, prescription drugs and health and wellness services, the company said in a statement. "Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," the company's CEO Karen Lynch said. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence."

