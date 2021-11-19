ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS to shut 900 stores

By Hartford Courant
thegazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS Health said it will shut about 900 stores in the next three years and focus more on health care. The Woonsocket, R.I., parent company of Aetna said it has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to “ensure it has the right kinds of stores...

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ocean City Today

Fate of Ocean City CVS stores unknown

CVS Health announced on Nov. 18 that it plans to close nearly 900 stores, or approximately 10 percent of its footprint over the next three years, though the stores the publicly traded company plans to shutter remains unknown. And that goes for the combined three stores in Ocean City and...
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Motley Fool

What CVS' Major Store Closures Mean for Retail

CVS will be shuttering 900 locations over the next three years. That's not necessarily bad news for shareholders, but it could be a reason for real estate investors to worry. At first glance, it would appear as though CVS (NYSE:CVS) is having a pretty good year. The pharmacy chain's stock price is up roughly 41% from a year ago, and recently, it enjoyed better-than-expected revenue as per its quarterly earnings report.
RETAIL
Big Country 96.9

How Will The Announced CVS Store Closures Affect Maine?

On Thursday, pharmacy chain CVS announced they would be closing 300 stores per year over the next three years. Those 900 stores equal about 10% of the company's total number of stores. According to USA Today, the first round of closures will be in the Spring of 2022. Management for...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Community Health#Aetna#Veda Partners
NottinghamMD.com

CVS to close around 300 stores over next three years

NOTTINGHAM, MD—CVS Health on Thursday announced that the retail pharmacy chain will close around 300 stores over the next three years. The company says it has been evaluating changes in population, consumer buying patterns, and future health needs to ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations for consumers and for the business. “Our retail stores … Continue reading "CVS to close around 300 stores over next three years" The post CVS to close around 300 stores over next three years appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WestfairOnline

CVS to close 900 stores, make retail revisions

CVS, which has approximately 10,000 retail and pharmacy stores, plans to close about 900 of them over the next three years. Although the company did not release a list of the locations to be shuttered, it did indicate that communities in which there are multiple stores in fairly close proximity to each other likely would be targeted.
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
thewellesleynews.com

Central St. CVS shutting down

In late October, news began spreading first on Facebook, then Yik Yak and Twitter, that the CVS Pharmacy location in Wellesley Square — also known as the Ville — would be closing in the coming months. The store, located on 65 Central St., is the only convenience store and pharmacy...
WELLESLEY, MA
AFP

US pharmacy chain CVS to close about 10% of stores

US pharmacy and cosmetics chain CVS announced Thursday it will close 900 stores over the next three years, amounting to nearly 10 percent of its locations. The chain will begin shuttering stores in the spring of 2022 and continue at a rate of about 300 closures each year, as it shifts its focus to locations aimed at primary care, prescription drugs and health and wellness services, the company said in a statement. "Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," the company's CEO Karen Lynch said. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence."
BUSINESS
Fortune

Dollar Tree is no longer selling its products for $1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dollar Tree Inc. will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck,...
BUSINESS
105.7 The Hawk

Boy are we going to miss CVS – Company shutting down 900 stores

Things are gonna look a little different in the pharmacy landscape in New Jersey over the next few years. Rhode Island-based CVS has indicated that they would close 900 stores over the next three years. The company does not say which stores they will close, but a recent check of CVS‘s store locator indicates there are 354 CVS locations in New Jersey, so it would be hard to believe that some of those would not be targeted.
BUSINESS
mymixfm.com

CVS Health to close stores, record impairment charge

(Reuters) – CVS Health Corp said on Thursday it would close about 300 stores a year for the next three years and expects to record an impairment charge of between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy