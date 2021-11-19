ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Syndergaard: Leaving Mets was 'the hardest decision of my life'

By Ryan Chichester
 6 days ago

Noah Syndergaard reportedly experienced “radio silence” from the Mets after he was extended a qualifying offer of $18.4 million, according to the New York Post, and the righty all but confirmed that when he was introduced by the Angels on Friday.

“I didn't really hear from them all that much the last two months, from the end of the season to now,” Syndergaard said at his introductory press conference. “I understand they had a lot on their plate. I know they had to find a GM from the get-go, so, yeah, that’s about it.”

Still, despite initially expressing a desire to remain with the Mets, the only team he’s played for at the major league level, Syndergaard liked the sense of stability he would have with the Angels, while much of the Mets’ offseason, at least until this week, was focused on their general manager and president of baseball operations search.

“It definitely was in the back of my head a little bit,” Syndergaard said during a press conference that paralleled Billy Eppler's introductory presser as the Mets' new GM. “This is a really important year for me. This is kind of a make-or-break time for me. I didn't want to gamble on that kind of uncertainty that was going on with them.”

Despite not hearing much from the Mets side while he was being courted by the Angels, Syndergaard didn’t get the sense that New York didn’t want him back, but the $21 million offered from Los Angeles coupled with their plans for a crucial 2022 season was enough to take him away from the only team he had ever called home.

“I never got that sort of vibe from them at all, I just knew they had a lot on their plate and a lot going on with them and their search of finding a GM,” Syndergaard said. “I just really appreciated the way that Perry came with a game plan that was extremely thorough with a lot of resources, and I felt really confident in that.”

Many Mets fans expressed betrayal when news broke of Syndergaard’s signing, and team president Sandy Alderson told WFAN that the Mets didn’t have a chance to match the Angels’ offer, but Syndergaard appreciated the contact and interest from his new team, and while it was a tough choice to make the cross-country move, he is at peace with his decision.

“It was the hardest decision of my life, but I definitely think I made the right decision,” Syndergaard said.

