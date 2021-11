Haakon was my first adopted and oldest cat who initially came to me as a foster cat. I knew he would stay with us before we met him as I had a ghost of a black cat that followed me for years but then stopped a year before Haakon arrived. His original foster carer only had him for one week but she was unable to keep him as he did not get along with her resident cat.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO