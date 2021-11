The aftermath of Jen Shah's arrest and how her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-stars dealt with learning the label-totting fashionista was arrested for fraud played out during the Nov. 14 episode of the hit Bravo series. Apparently, no one is shocked at the charges Shah is up against. The college football wife and mother of two is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. Shah, along with her longtime assistant, is accused of victimizing 10 or more persons over the age of 55 out of hundreds of thousands. If convicted, Shah faces 8-10 years in prison.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO