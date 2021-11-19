Awash in ESG data? Learn how to find the insights

An 'intrapreneur' is someone who behaves like an entrepreneur, while working within a large organisation. Social intrapreneurs are talented and ambitious employees who want to use their firm's resources to create positive social and environmental impact. Companies can encourage social intrapreneurship by creating a culture of innovation, promoting collaboration and...
I sat down with an experienced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) fixture in the North Dakota business world this week, Jason Spiess of The Crude Life and ESG University. He provided me with a breadth of knowledge about how ESG came to be and its impact on the American marketplace.
Transparent methodology enables investors and others to make better informed decisions for sustainable capital allocation. RepRisk, a leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence to identify ESG risks, takes a major step forward in enabling more sustainable capital allocation by making its ESG data methodology publicly available on the RepRisk website. Additionally, RepRisk’s Jupyter notebooks, a public online resource, provide access to Python code, algorithms, and sample datasets that can be used to build and customize ESG scores and portfolios.
Enterprise machine learning deployments are limited by two consequences of outdated data management practices widely used today. The first is the protracted time-to-insight that stems from antiquated data replication approaches. The second is the lack of unified, contextualized data that spans the organization horizontally. Excessive data replication and the resulting...
Throughout the pandemic and now post pandemic, work effort data has become even more valuable in helping business leaders:. Manage their modern workforce. Optimize their technology investment. Make smarter data-driven decisions across people, processes, and technology. Good news! You have the data to do it all. With the right analysis...
When you hear the term “data analysis,” what do you think of? Your mind may jump to scouring spreadsheets, implementing algorithms, and making mathematical calculations—all “hard skills” of data analysis. Yet, hard skills are useless without their soft skill counterparts. It’s not enough to just analyze data; you need to know how to communicate the story it tells in a clear, compelling manner—a skill called data storytelling.
When we hear the term ‘artificial intelligence,’ it’s natural to think of big data and the task of sifting through volumes of information in order to achieve qualitative insights. Many AI breakthroughs in the past few years have been heavily dependent on big data. For instance, image classification grew exponentially over the last decade owing to ImageNet – a data set built upon millions of images that were manually sorted into thousands of categories. However, it’s important for businesses to appreciate the power of small data, too. This often forgotten part of data collection is set to blossom in a decade dominated by GDPR and privacy control.
Procurement technology now offers supplier diversity enrichment, enhanced data visualization, advanced reporting capabilities and more. LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology, announced enhancements to its spend and data analytics platform, OneMarket Insights. The new enhancements empower procurement users with additional data enrichments, new visualization functionality and advanced reporting...
Michalis Michael, CEO of DMR, discusses the difference between insights, actionable information and intelligent data. In a world overflowing with data, it’s no surprise that business leaders often place a great deal of stock in the ‘DIKW pyramid.’ This is a model which adds increasing value to each level of the pyramid, starting with data, followed by information, knowledge, and – at the pinnacle – wisdom.
In today's world, data have become an organization’s most valuable asset. But, not all data is valuable. If organizations work with untrustworthy data, it can easily result in wrong insights, distorted analyses, and incorrect decisions. Data Quality and Integrity are the terms used to describe the condition of the data. What are data quality and integrity?
a Fintech providing online lending transparency, has hired Sam Hillier as Director of ESG. Hillier will work closely with dv01 Principal of Strategy, Charlie Oshman to drive product development, innovation, and commercialization of dv01’s ESG offering, according to a release. Hillier said he was thrilled to be joining dv01...
Machine learning (ML) has enabled a whole host of innovations and new business models in fintech, driving breakthroughs in areas such as personalized wealth management, automated fraud detection, and real-time small business accounting tools. For a long time, one of the most significant challenges of machine learning has been the amount and quality of data that is required to train machine learning models. Recent developments of Transformer architectures, however, have started to change this equation.
Exabel, the data and analytics platform, announces it has signed an agreement with the Dutch pension provider APG, to utilise the Exabel platform for integrating alternative data into its investment strategies. APG, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands, will use Exabel to extract insights from alternative data as part of its overall investment workflow.
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Providers of environmental, social and governance ratings are on notice. The International Organization of Securities Commissions on Tuesday said oversight of what has long been a notoriously opaque sector needs to improve. It’s not an immediate problem for big players like S&P Global (SPGI.N), MSCI (MSCI.N) and Moody’s (MCO.N), but still highlights a more serious medium-term threat.
Companies worldwide are not only competing on price and products or services. Increasingly, they’re competing on customer service. So it’s no surprise that business leaders are evaluating where they’re falling short with their customer interactions. Their digital transformation projects are centered around customer experience. Metrigy’s new eBook on Guided Customer...
Is Bitcoin at a “tipping point” and could it one day be the currency of choice for trade? The future for digital currencies can be bright, but there are still risks involved. In this session join Yan Zhao, President of NYDIG as she explores: (1) the overall discussion of how Bitcoin is experiencing wider adoption in the traditional finance world, and why that is; (2) Recent partnerships in the financial sector and how they’ve helped evolve the space; and (3) how and why organization are embedding Bitcoin in various financial services products like lending, payroll, banking, and investing.
