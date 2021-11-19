Awash in ESG data? Learn how to find the insights

When we hear the term ‘artificial intelligence,’ it’s natural to think of big data and the task of sifting through volumes of information in order to achieve qualitative insights. Many AI breakthroughs in the past few years have been heavily dependent on big data. For instance, image classification grew exponentially over the last decade owing to ImageNet – a data set built upon millions of images that were manually sorted into thousands of categories. However, it’s important for businesses to appreciate the power of small data, too. This often forgotten part of data collection is set to blossom in a decade dominated by GDPR and privacy control.

