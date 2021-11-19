ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Awash in ESG data? Learn how to find the insights

American Banker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood data is a prerequisite for robust ESG programs and creating new financial services in areas like banking, investing and lending. However, ESG data is often incomplete, inconsistent, out...

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How social 'intrapreneurs' can help businesses achieve ESG targets

An 'intrapreneur' is someone who behaves like an entrepreneur, while working within a large organisation. Social intrapreneurs are talented and ambitious employees who want to use their firm's resources to create positive social and environmental impact. Companies can encourage social intrapreneurship by creating a culture of innovation, promoting collaboration and...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Data & Analytics Senior Associate (Deals Insights & Analytics)

In Deals we solve the important problems that stand in the way of value being created, sustained, realised or protected for our clients - working together to aid responsible recovery and growth. We put together major mergers and acquisitions and resolve business crises - from international take-over bids to financial...
Williston Daily Herald

Why ESG stinks, and how to leverage it

I sat down with an experienced Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) fixture in the North Dakota business world this week, Jason Spiess of The Crude Life and ESG University. He provided me with a breadth of knowledge about how ESG came to be and its impact on the American marketplace.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Unstructured Data
aithority.com

Reprisk Makes Esg Data Methodology Public

Transparent methodology enables investors and others to make better informed decisions for sustainable capital allocation. RepRisk, a leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence to identify ESG risks, takes a major step forward in enabling more sustainable capital allocation by making its ESG data methodology publicly available on the RepRisk website. Additionally, RepRisk’s Jupyter notebooks, a public online resource, provide access to Python code, algorithms, and sample datasets that can be used to build and customize ESG scores and portfolios.
datasciencecentral.com

Improving Machine Learning: How Knowledge Graphs Bring Deeper Meaning to Data

Enterprise machine learning deployments are limited by two consequences of outdated data management practices widely used today. The first is the protracted time-to-insight that stems from antiquated data replication approaches. The second is the lack of unified, contextualized data that spans the organization horizontally. Excessive data replication and the resulting...
American Banker

How work analytics reveals hidden capacity, supports remote work and fights burnout

Throughout the pandemic and now post pandemic, work effort data has become even more valuable in helping business leaders:. Manage their modern workforce. Optimize their technology investment. Make smarter data-driven decisions across people, processes, and technology. Good news! You have the data to do it all. With the right analysis...
hbs.edu

Data Storytelling: How to Effectively Tell a Story with Data

When you hear the term “data analysis,” what do you think of? Your mind may jump to scouring spreadsheets, implementing algorithms, and making mathematical calculations—all “hard skills” of data analysis. Yet, hard skills are useless without their soft skill counterparts. It’s not enough to just analyze data; you need to know how to communicate the story it tells in a clear, compelling manner—a skill called data storytelling.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
VentureBeat

Leveraging small data for insights in a privacy-concerned world

When we hear the term ‘artificial intelligence,’ it’s natural to think of big data and the task of sifting through volumes of information in order to achieve qualitative insights. Many AI breakthroughs in the past few years have been heavily dependent on big data. For instance, image classification grew exponentially over the last decade owing to ImageNet – a data set built upon millions of images that were manually sorted into thousands of categories. However, it’s important for businesses to appreciate the power of small data, too. This often forgotten part of data collection is set to blossom in a decade dominated by GDPR and privacy control.
Harvard Health

How GPs Can Compete for Capital Through ESG

Addison Holmes is an Associate in ESG Strategy & Integration at Pickering Energy Partners. This post is based on her Pickering Energy Partners memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
martechseries.com

LogicSource Announces New Capabilities to OneMarket Insights Data Analytics Platform

Procurement technology now offers supplier diversity enrichment, enhanced data visualization, advanced reporting capabilities and more. LogicSource, the leader in procurement services and technology, announced enhancements to its spend and data analytics platform, OneMarket Insights. The new enhancements empower procurement users with additional data enrichments, new visualization functionality and advanced reporting...
information-age.com

The difference between insights, actionable information and intelligent data

Michalis Michael, CEO of DMR, discusses the difference between insights, actionable information and intelligent data. In a world overflowing with data, it’s no surprise that business leaders often place a great deal of stock in the ‘DIKW pyramid.’ This is a model which adds increasing value to each level of the pyramid, starting with data, followed by information, knowledge, and – at the pinnacle – wisdom.
datasciencecentral.com

How to ensure data quality and integrity?

In today's world, data have become an organization’s most valuable asset. But, not all data is valuable. If organizations work with untrustworthy data, it can easily result in wrong insights, distorted analyses, and incorrect decisions. Data Quality and Integrity are the terms used to describe the condition of the data. What are data quality and integrity?
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Online Lending Data House dv01 Hires Director of ESG

a Fintech providing online lending transparency, has hired Sam Hillier as Director of ESG. Hillier will work closely with dv01 Principal of Strategy, Charlie Oshman to drive product development, innovation, and commercialization of dv01’s ESG offering, according to a release. Hillier said he was thrilled to be joining dv01...
dataversity.net

How Transformer-Based Machine Learning Can Power Fintech Data Processing

Machine learning (ML) has enabled a whole host of innovations and new business models in fintech, driving breakthroughs in areas such as personalized wealth management, automated fraud detection, and real-time small business accounting tools. For a long time, one of the most significant challenges of machine learning has been the amount and quality of data that is required to train machine learning models. Recent developments of Transformer architectures, however, have started to change this equation.
aithority.com

APG Chooses Exabel as its Platform for Extracting Alternative Data Insights

Exabel, the data and analytics platform, announces it has signed an agreement with the Dutch pension provider APG, to utilise the Exabel platform for integrating alternative data into its investment strategies. APG, the largest pension provider in the Netherlands, will use Exabel to extract insights from alternative data as part of its overall investment workflow.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ESG ratings’ big dogs may need to learn new tricks

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Providers of environmental, social and governance ratings are on notice. The International Organization of Securities Commissions on Tuesday said oversight of what has long been a notoriously opaque sector needs to improve. It’s not an immediate problem for big players like S&P Global (SPGI.N), MSCI (MSCI.N) and Moody’s (MCO.N), but still highlights a more serious medium-term threat.
MARKETS
American Banker

Establish convenient, contextual customer experience that drives measurable business value

Companies worldwide are not only competing on price and products or services. Increasingly, they’re competing on customer service. So it’s no surprise that business leaders are evaluating where they’re falling short with their customer interactions. Their digital transformation projects are centered around customer experience. Metrigy’s new eBook on Guided Customer...
American Banker

Bridging the future of finance: How Bitcoin is making its mark

Is Bitcoin at a “tipping point” and could it one day be the currency of choice for trade? The future for digital currencies can be bright, but there are still risks involved. In this session join Yan Zhao, President of NYDIG as she explores: (1) the overall discussion of how Bitcoin is experiencing wider adoption in the traditional finance world, and why that is; (2) Recent partnerships in the financial sector and how they’ve helped evolve the space; and (3) how and why organization are embedding Bitcoin in various financial services products like lending, payroll, banking, and investing.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy