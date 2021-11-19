ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Eastern Kentucky counties receive $1.1M for flood damage

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN, The Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that Johnson, Lawrence and Morgan counties have been awarded roughly $1.1 million dollars to help repair local infrastructure.

The repairs are needed due to damages from flooding that occurred over the past two years.

The funds will help the eastern Kentucky counties meet the local cost-share match requirements needed to secure aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency .

Once received, the funds will help repair damaged road, bridges and drainage systems.

