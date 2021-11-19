Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Friday in Columbus.

Harris went to the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 189 while touring with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. He said the recently passed infrastructure bill will create “strong, union jobs,” and Harris said it will help repair highways in Columbus and across Ohio.

Harris thanked both of Ohio’s senators — Republican Rob Portman and Democrat Sherrod Brown — and Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat who represents sections of Columbus, for their support in the passing of the legislation.

Friday marked Harris’ first visit to Ohio’s capital city since becoming vice president, and it’s one of the first stops the administration is making since President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law.

The law will funnel at least $12 billion into the buckeye state for everything from bridges to broadband.

The funding will be spread out over five years and will be distributed with both a direct funding approach for projects specifically designated in the law, and a series of grants that can be applied for by cities, counties, and states.

