Havre De Grace, MD

Car plunges into cold water and starts sinking as rescuers frantically try to save driver

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

A training day exercise turned into the real deal for a team of firefighters in Havre de Grace, Maryland.

The Susquehanna Hose Company’s Fire Rescue Boat and Dive Team was setting up a video shoot for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association near the marina at Millard Tydings Memorial Park when disaster struck.

Watch above to see the moment firefighters plucked a driver from the icy waters of a Maryland marina.

Moments before the video session was about to begin, a vehicle rolled off the marina parking lot and into the frigid water. A rescue diver, who was already dressed for a simulated emergency, immediately sprang into action, diving into the water to save the victim.

As the car began sinking, it was a race against time to free the trapped man. But the diver and his crew put their training to good effect, smashing the car window and hauling him out to the safety of the rescue boat.

The survivor was attended to by Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps then taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma Center in stable condition after an incredibly lucky escape.

ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Havre De Grace, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
