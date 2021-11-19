United Service Organizations Of Pennsylvania, South Jersey Looking For Help Assisting Military Families During Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United Service Organizations of Pennsylvania and South Jersey are looking for people to help them assist military families during the holidays with toys and clothing through its “Adopt a Family Program.” The program allows you to decide how many families and what size family you would like to adopt.

People who want to help will be provided a wish list for each child, along with the age, gender, and clothing sizes. There is a $75 limit per child or up to $250 per family.

Information and gift wish lists for an adopted family will be provided before Thanksgiving, according to a release. The USO is asking that all gifts be left unwrapped and labeled by “family” and delivered no later than Friday, Dec. 10. After that, the USO will deliver them to each family.

If you’re interested in adopting a military family during this holiday season, email Kristen Lowe at klowe@uso.org.