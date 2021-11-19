ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to Add Non-Steam Games to Your Steam Library

By Deepesh Sharma
makeuseof.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam has become the largest platform for gamers to buy games and trade their game-related possessions with other users. But in addition to distributing games digitally, the Steam client also allows gamers to effectively manage their games. The games you purchase through Steam are automatically added to the library,...

www.makeuseof.com

GamingOnLinux

Valve adds documentation for Steam Deck development, suggests Manjaro Linux for now

While it has a stronger CPU, weaker GPU and less memory bandwidth they say "it will definitely run well on Steam Deck" if it runs well on something similar to that. Nice to see some more clear documentation go up, although it's a little crazy to think this has only just gone live considering the Steam Deck was supposed to launch next month.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Massive PC Game Sale Discounts Thousands Of Steam Keys

Four years ago, a new kid on the digital distribution block arrived to offer consumers affordable prices on various games. Fanatical has since then established itself as a major player in this space, and right now, you can help celebrate another year of its existence with some terrific discounts and prizes. You can save an extra 5% on your order by using promo code GAMESPOTS.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Steam Deck Delayed into February 2022

Valve has delayed the release of its new machine the Steam Deck until February 2022. The handled PC was due to release in December this year but has been pushed back two months. The veteran developer cites material shortages as a reason for the delay. “The launch of Steam Deck...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Alchemic Cutie Available Now on Steam

Alchemic Cutie is a cute and casual farming RPG where you raise Jellies, small slime-like creatures that are waiting to become your companions. Initially, the game was first released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in September 2021 but finally released yesterday for the PC, Mac, and Linux after a much-anticipated wait. Alchemic Cutie was developed by Vakio and Viridian Software and published by CIRCLE Entertainment and Flyhigh Works.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Games#Free Games#Game Store#Epic Games#Video Game
NME

Valve reveals more hardware info on Steam Deck gaming handheld

Valve has outlined more details of its upcoming handheld gaming PC Steam Deck, revealing hardware features players can expect to benefit from. The details came as part of a Steamworks Virtual Conference, a series of six streamed videos that, while targeted at developers creating games for the Steam Deck, was free for anyone to watch.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Learn more about the Steam Deck games console from Valve

If you missed the lives to from the Valve Steamworks Development team you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to watch in its entirety providing nearly 4 hours of footage and information about the upcoming highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck handheld games console. Information unveiled during the presentation included the name of the AMD chip inside the Steam Deck which is aptly named the Aerith SOC referencing Aerith from Final Fantasy VII. The SoC features an 4-core, 8-thread AMD Zen 2 CPU 2.4-3.5GHz, and 8 AMD RDNA 2 compute units of graphic power clocked from 1 to 1.6GHz, offering a maximum 1.6 teraflops of raw graphical compute power.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Disgaea RPG to release in English on Steam

Boltrend Games has announced that Disgaea RPG will release in English for PC via Steam. According to the Steam page, the game is looking for an Early Access launch sometime between December 2021 and Q1 2022. Disgaea RPG is a free-to-play RPG that originally released for Japanese mobile devices in...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer cracks top 5 most played games on Steam

Despite only releasing yesterday (November 15), the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer has been making serious waves on Steam. The 343 Industries title has hit a peak concurrent player count of 272,586 in its first day according to SteamDB, with Twitch viewers peaking at 246,945 as well. This means Halo Infinite was, briefly, the fourth highest player count on Steam, behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Is Climbing The Steam Charts

Barely a day after the surprise early release of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, the game has debuted high on Steam's daily chart as the platform's third most played game. At the time of writing, Steam's top games list shows the game with a 24-hour peak of 272,586 concurrent players, with the current player count not too much further behind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Pathless - Steam Launch Trailer

Take another look at the open-world adventure game, The Pathless, available now on Steam. The Pathless challenges players to forge a connection with the spirits of a mystical island, explore forests full of secrets and dispel a dark curse that grips the world.
VIDEO GAMES
techviral.net

How to Find Your Steam ID on Desktop Client

If you are a gamer, you might know about Steam. You might have also seen lots of videos on YouTube where YouTubers play games via Steam. In addition, you will find many popular online games on the game like PUBG, Counter-Strike Global Offensive, Apex Legends, etc. Basically, Steam is a...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Breaks Record for Xbox Game Studios on Steam

As earlier reports predicted, Halo Infinite multiplayer dropped yesterday during the Xbox 20th anniversary stream, three weeks ahead of its scheduled launch. Fans were eager to celebrate twenty glorious years of the iconic series, and the numbers don’t lie: the title reached over 270,000 concurrent players on Steam yesterday. Dropping the title on PC was clearly the right course of action, though numbers were assuredly impressive across Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S–though the exact numbers have bet to be unveiled. The multiplayer portion of the game is free-to-play for anyone, which was another tick in the pro-marketing box. According to Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, after less than one day, Halo Infinite currently sits as the most successful Xbox Game Studios title on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Walkabout Mini Golf Adds Gardens Of Babylon DLC Course On Quest & Steam

Walkabout Mini Golf added the Gardens of Babylon DLC course on Quest and Steam as part of its new Lost Cities series. Check out the trailer for the serene new course available as a $2.99 add-on in one of VR’s best social experiences. The developers at Mighty Coconut priced the new course with the expectation of eventually bundling the Lost Cities series as a pack. The plan is to ramp up development to one new course a month, and the developers say they have “a LOT of courses in development,” according to an update on the company’s Discord.
VIDEO GAMES
dsu.edu

DSU students add their games to Steam website

There are currently two different games on the online gaming platform Steam that have been designed by Dakota State University game design students. Mi Scusi and 3 O’clock Horror are available for download and play. These games showcase the work of the game design students as well as what the...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Battlefield 2042 is currently the second worst-rated game on Steam in 2021

Battlefield 2042 has been available for several days now for those who pre-ordered the pricey Premium version of the game, which comes with an early access perk. Those who got to play Battlefield 2042 over the last week have been sharing their thoughts on the game via gaming forums, social media and Steam reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

is among the ten worst reviewed games on Steam

The thousands of negative reviews assigned to Battlefield 2042 on Steam have finally generated an impressive impact on the new shooter published by Electronic Arts. At the moment, in fact, the shooter HE SAYS entered a very unflattering ranking, with Battlefield 2042 which appears between the ten worst reviewed games ever on Steam. The votes assigned by the public of the Valve platform led the game to occupy the eighth position in the ranking, with the latter currently presenting itself with the following structure:
VIDEO GAMES

