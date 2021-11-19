BitTitan Layoffs: 70 Job Cuts After Sale to Idera

As IT becomes the core driver for business success, many organizations have come to terms with the fact that managing their complex IT systems and infrastructure on a day-to-day basis takes them away from focusing on their core business objectives. This has led to a sudden and widespread adoption of IT outsourcing, with reports expecting the market to be worth $397 billion by 2025. Although IT outsourcing opens doors to several benefits including access to skilled expertise, better risk management, round-the-clock support, and compliance management, among others, when it comes to actually opting for a partner, organizations are bound to have a lot of questions before they embark on their journey.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO