ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

4-Year-Old Jason Castaneda Continues To Fight, Overcome Odds At Delaware’s Ronald McDonald House

By Kate Bilo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four-year-old Jason Castaneda is a fighter.

“He wants what he wants, and you can tell,” his mother said.

“He fights everything, that’s why he’s made it this far,” she added.

Born at just 26 weeks — weighing one pound and 10 ounces — Jason is defying all odds.

He survived lung damage, a sepsis infection, and held on when doctors told the Castaneda family he might not make it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpdFQ_0d28w0g900

“They said, ‘We can’t guarantee he won’t die on us.’” Jason’s mother said. “And I said ‘OK, I have my faith.’”

And for the next year and a half — little Jason got bigger, and stronger, in the NICU, and PICU at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware, a world-renowned pediatric hospital that was nearly two hours away from their home.

“We’re like back and forth trying to keep my whole family together,” Jason’s father said.

But the family of five was able to stay together, and close to Jason, thanks to the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

“But luckily we were able to go to this hospital,” Leticia, Jason’s sister, said. “One of the best ever and stay here in a house where we felt close to him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KOji_0d28w0g900

The Ronald McDonald House became a place for the whole family to get away. To escape from the beeping of the monitors, and the stress of the hospital — a place where they could relax, and get support from other families.

“You would meet parents who were crying,” Jason’s mother said. “They wouldn’t judge you ask you why you’re crying because they’re in the same situation.”

After more than 400 days in the hospital, and overcoming so much in his short life, Jason went home.

“He was doing good, doing great,” his father said. “We were happy to have him home.”

But the battle was far from over.

“Next thing you know they’re like, ‘Uh oh, he has cancer,’” his father said

In 2018 — Jason was diagnosed with liver cancer.

“It was like another nightmare, another fight. and a big fight,” Jason’s father said.

“If God chose us again to fight this with him we’re gonna do it,” his mother added. “No matter what it takes we’re gonna do it as a family.”

And they were able to fight together — once again — while staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Delaware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h6Tbg_0d28w0g900

“It’s a blessing to be able to stay here,” his mom said.

For Jason’s siblings, Steve and Leticia, it was a place for them to enjoy being kids.

“The house is somewhere to come to feel some freedom, not in the hospital room 24 hours a day come,” Leticia said. “It’s really something we were blessed to have.”

Blessed in many ways. Last year Jason had a liver transplant.

And in his usual fashion, he fought and won.

“If he still made it this far he has a purpose in life,” Leticia said. “He is going to be something great.”

Jason continues his progress, amazing his doctors and family, as he grows into an independent little boy.

“He expresses himself, even though he doesn’t talk, he lets you know what he wants,” his mom said.

Jason’s journey also changes the course of his sister Leticia’s future.

“It’s also life-changing because I’m currently at community college, and studying to become a nurse,” Leticia said. “And I can’t wait to find out what the future holds for me.”

One family — sticking together through the ups and downs. a powerful message of faith and love.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason and our family was chosen for that,” Leticia said.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Philly

Chester County Mom Home For Thanksgiving After Spending 7 Months Hospitalized With Near-Fatal COVID-19 Infection

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.  (CBS) — Home for the holidays has special meaning for a Chester County family that has been hard hit by COVID-19. A young mom who was hospitalized for months with serious complications from the coronavirus is home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. The journey home starts with leaving the wheelchair behind as Marissa Fuentes gets a hero’s send-off from Bryn Mawr Rehab. “There were days that it was really a struggle to get up,” Fuentes said, “but giving up was never an option. I was determined to get home to my babies and my husband.” Fuentes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old Sandro Cunningham Helping Less Fortunate At Trenton Area Soup Kitchen

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 12-year-old Trenton boy is helping the less fortunate. Eyewitness News caught up Wednesday with Sandro Cunningham, who was handing out pies for free. Cunningham was giving away pies for Thanksgiving outside the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen. Cunningham is better known for setting up Sandro’s Coat Rack, which was a coat rack outside the soup kitchen. “It makes me feel really proud of my family and me,” Cunningham said. “I feel like I’m making a difference in the world.” Cunningham raised $1,300 in 2021 on his own to make the pie giveaway possible.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Marathon Organizers Donate Estimated $200,000 Worth Of Clothing Left By Runners To Salvation Army

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Organizers of the Philadelphia Marathon weekend dropped off hundreds of 55-gallon bags filled with clothes to the Salvation Army. Last weekend, runners left behind jackets, sweatshirts, hats and more. Marathon organizers say many of the runners leave behind high-quality clothing, knowing they will go to charity. Organizers estimate they donated $200,000 worth of clothes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Department Provides More Than 300 Thanksgiving Meals To Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that means so much to so many. The Philadelphia Police Department held their 52nd annual Operation Thanksgiving Tuesday across the city to show gratitude and give to those less fortunate.  Police officers from multiple districts packed boxes filled with all the items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal to be delivered to those in need. They’re providing dinner baskets to 315 families across the city. “Thirty seven years we’ve been doing this,” one woman said. “We have 21 districts and out of each district, we average 15 to 20 families that we’re able to feed.” The vans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
State
Delaware State
CBS Philly

Cacia’s Bakery Keeps Thanksgiving Tradition Alive, Roasts People’s Turkeys For Them In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia bakery kept a Thanksgiving tradition alive by helping families prepare for that big meal. CBS3 was at Cacia’s Bakery Thursday morning as people lined up to have their turkey’s roasted, prepared, and wrapped by owner Sam Cacia. It’s all about the turkey. “I’m the second the second bird,” Kevin Courter said. This thanksgiving holiday, Cacia’s Bakery did not disappoint. “Well you cut it. The juices just roll right off the bone. Is it a pretty turkey when it comes out,” Wesley Jackson told CBS3. Jackson was the first customer to enter the bakery — the first of many. Sam, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

‘Everyone Loved Christopher’: South Jersey Community Mourns 17-Year-Old Christopher Kuhnel Killed Walking To School

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey community continues to mourn the loss of a teenager known for his caring nature and infectious smile. Seventeen-year-old Christopher Kuhnel was killed in an accident while walking to school last week. On Tuesday night, those closest to his family are sharing an important message on their behalf. Christopher was a senior at Gloucester High School. His family and friends say he loved to make people laugh. “God, everyone loved Christopher,” Teresa Underwood, a family friend, said. “No matter where he went, he always made a friend.” Those words describe 17-year-old Christopher Kuhnel. The teen was hit...
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

2021 Holiday Shopping Hours For Delaware Valley Malls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Online shopping is expected to be popular again this holiday season as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, but many area malls will be open for those who still want to do some in-person shopping. Check out the holiday hours for malls across the Delaware Valley below: PENNSYLVANIA Exton Square Mall    Thanksgiving Day – Closed Black Friday – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day – Closed New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Full list of hours here. Click here for directions. King of Prussia Mall Thanksgiving Day –...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Philly Truce Calls For Thanksgiving Weekend Gun Violence Truce As City Approaches 500 Homicides

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia braces to record its 500th homicide victim this year, one local group is calling for a four-day Thanksgiving truce to end the violence in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods. Wednesday at noon, Philly Truce will host a kick-off event for a four-day program where citizens become the eyes and ears. The goal is to help stop the violence before it starts. “It’s a time of family, it’s a time of getting together. We want to have peace,” Philly Truce app co-founder Mazzie Casher said. As the city braces for a second consecutive year of record-setting homicides, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#The Ronald Mcdonald House
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Erik James Montgomery’s ‘King And Queens’ Mural In Camden, New Jersey Hopes To Inspire Children They Can Do Anything

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — This assertion may not be a fair one, perhaps, it’s not even accurate. But as a lifelong South Jersey resident, whose family even lived in the city of Camden for a few months, the prevailing thoughts when mentioning this New Jersey city bordering the Delaware River, are one’s of poverty, crime and a lack of opportunity. But an artist in the city is making sure that children growing up there don’t allow those outside perceptions to become their reality. If you find yourself driving along Federal Street in East Camden, right across from Woodrow Wilson High School, you’ll...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Girl Honored For Bravery After Being Attacked By Woman, Other Students At Levittown Playground

BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) — A local girl is being honored for her courage after police say she was assaulted by a woman and other children on a Levittown playground. Authorities said the incident happened at Brookwood Elementary School. According to a police report, 11-year-old Abby McNamara was playing with her friends back in October. That’s when a woman encouraged other kids to beat the young girl up. The report said the woman also hit McNamara, including with a skateboard. The 11-year-old was treated for head injuries and a broken arm. Last week, Teach Anti Bullying presented Abby with a certificate for her bravery. She also got a new skateboard to replace hers. Caroline Morris, the suspect faces multiple charges. CBS3 reached out to her for a comment but has not heard back. Abby is the 200th recipient of the anti-bullying award.
LEVITTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy