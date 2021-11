Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We know that it’s a day before Thanksgiving, but does that really mean that we aren’t getting more of this show until next month?. Well, in this case that is precisely what it means. There is no new episode of the Taylor Kinney drama on the air tonight. Not only that, but we at present are stuck waiting until December 8 to see where things go from here. Much of that is due to the network broadcasting the Christmas from Rockefeller Center special next week — it’s a bit of an annual tradition, but you don’t always think about it in relation to One Chicago. Usually, these shows are done for the fall by the time the holiday season comes around; that’s not the case this time around.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO