“While it’s a day late and a dollar short of the state legislature being able to impeach Andrew Cuomo and ban him from ever holding public office again in New York State, the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s report confirms what we’ve known for some time: that Andrew Cuomo was a terrible Governor and ran the office like an entitled despot. Hopefully, the damning evidence in this report of what I believe is criminal activity and an abuse of his oath of office will help local, state and federal authorities prosecute Cuomo to the full extent of the law. We still need justice for all those individuals that his actions negatively impacted and the families of the thousands of nursing home residents who lost their lives that he tried to cover-up so he could get rich with a $5.1 million book of fiction that falsely portrayed himself as the COVID slayer when he was really the COVID purveyor.”

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO