VIDEO: Diet Lite – “Man Ray”

After some waiting, BoodahDARR is back on the scene with a new single. “The Prayer II” is a follow up to a 2018 track, and Boodah has a different approach this time around. While both singles have a braggadocios manner to them, the new installment has a more established perspective from the CCM rapper over choir samples and bouncy synths. He makes it clear that he only does big things, and nothing is going to get in his way. It’s a strong approach, and has some wild bars in it, but it does seem as though BoodahDARR is back to business with this track and a recent stretch of singles. Listen for yourself with “The Prayer II” below:

