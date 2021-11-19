ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Diet Lite – “Man Ray”

By Allen Halas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie rockers Diet Lite have a new video out from their “Seems To Be The Way It Tends To Go” album, and a chase...

Steve Edwards’ Pure Imagination Reflected In New Single “Colour Of Blood”

“Colour Of Blood” is the new single from recording artist, singer-songwriter, performer and guitarist Steve Edwards. From the new album Born, due to land soon, “Colour Of Blood” was released with a striking music video that visually supports this marvelous sonic experience. Steve Edward’s pure imagination and infinite talent are...
VIDEO: De La Luz – “Chained”

The duo of Vincent Black and Mario Lanza are a new group called De La Luz, and their first single and video are sure to turn some heads. “Chained” is a song about overcoming addiction, and the struggles come along with it. Surrounded by big, dark, synth chords, the vocalists provide soulful performances that sound somewhere between the intersection of pop punk and blues. It’s a personal song with a heavy subject, but the bands sells it well with their performance and visuals, directed by the band as well. De La Luz have plenty of promise, and you can get your first listen to them here.
AUDIO: Spectral Display – “It Burns You When It’s Hot”

Spectral Display aren’t short on hits, and they don’t waste any time delivering ‘It Burns You When It’s Hot’ right after their critically acclaimed previous single, ‘Sorry Dear World.’. The Dutch-based band are currently smashing it left, right, and centre, and it’s no wonder since they’ve been thrilling the scene...
AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Layer by Layer”

Experimental percussionist Mike Neumeyer dropped a new EP. It’s four tracks that each add a new layer to Neumeyer’s process as he plays; the first track is just marimba, the second adds vibraphone, the third adds chimes, and finally in the fourth he sings. It may be a gentle listen but there’s profound intention and patience behind each artistic decision. Mike Neumeyer improvises against himself with “Layer by Layer.”
Man Ray
AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Wise People”

Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher’s new single is about growth and change as you experience new things. What a concept! Everyone’s made mistakes in the past; we’re all healing and trying to keep up with the rest of the world. Don’t ever feel like you’re too old to be wrong. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger in the works from B.J. Fisher and we’ll be watching what he does next.
AUDIO: Spade The Artist – “Stash House”

Spade The Artist is back, and with his latest drop, ‘Stash House,’ he is in top form. The Atlanta-based musicians’ new track is everything you’d expect from an artist of his calibre. From the first second, it’s captivating, with a hit rap performance about hope and optimism. Spade is self-assured, knows what he wants to achieve in life, and will go to any length to get there; we have no reason to doubt him!
AUDIO: Dave Schoepke – “Drowning in Snow”

Experimental percussionist Dave Schoepke has a new EP out this week. These four pieces feature the drums embellishing the narrative, with some electronic effects added by Marco Sebastian Christ on the third and fourth tracks. A recurrent theme here is that technical progress is not the only way forward; he embraces a near-postmodern mindset of a new approach being capable of replacing an old approach rather than adding to it, which seems to inspire his creative decision of drumming for melody. Dave Schoepke pushes the envelope of conventional song structures with “Drowning in Snow.”
AUDIO: Gorilla Knifefight – “Certified High Speed”

Hardcore punk solo project Gorilla Knifefight has an album out on Loopy Scoop Tapes – his second of the year. It’s an ass-kicker with plenty of feedback and fierce riffage where each cut comes at you like a fiery blast. Matt Glassel sings about rock n’ roll being alive and well, sweating profusely, looking for an off switch on his mind, and Milwaukee pride among other things. The song “Smile Another Day” is dedicated to Glassel’s late brother in rock n’ roll, Nathan Hughes. “Certified High Speed” is full of heart for one’s community, passion for punk ethos, and distaste for the bullshit.
VIDEO: Graysea – “Balloons”

Graysea is a new metalcore band on our radar, and they recently dropped their first single and video. The visuals are shot by Heartfelt Media and Las Possum Productions in the bands’ friends’ garage; they play in a sea of balloons (obviously) while covered in fake blood and as a clown terrorizes them. It’s a brutal first ripper from Graysea with uncompromisingly tormented lyrics about getting smiled at while being deceived. Stay tuned for more to come from them soon.
AUDIO: BoodahDARR – “The Prayer II”

After some waiting, BoodahDARR is back on the scene with a new single. “The Prayer II” is a follow up to a 2018 track, and Boodah has a different approach this time around. While both singles have a braggadocios manner to them, the new installment has a more established perspective from the CCM rapper over choir samples and bouncy synths. He makes it clear that he only does big things, and nothing is going to get in his way. It’s a strong approach, and has some wild bars in it, but it does seem as though BoodahDARR is back to business with this track and a recent stretch of singles. Listen for yourself with “The Prayer II” below:
AUDIO: Micah Emrich – “Basement”

Micah Emrich has his second project out now, and he’s blending genres with ease on “Basement.” The album’s opener “Cold Front” is a great example of the openness that Emrich takes in creating, with elements of indie rock, hip hop, and electronic music all appearing in just that two-minute track. While living primarily in the realm of R&B with some pop tendencies, there’s a lot happening here, and it does truly feel like entering a totally separate dimension of music when you listen to the release. There’s a lot of exciting things happening on “Basement,” and hopefully this project elevates Micah Emrich to a different level, far beyond the basement. Check out the release below:
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Got Denied Entry Into KRS-One & Fat Joe's "1, 2 Pass It" Session

If you don't like Jay-Z's music, you still can't help but applaud the work ethic that led to his induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Brooklyn rapper has rightfully deserved the title of GOAT throughout his years but the recognition he receives these days is a testament to his consistency, longevity, and commitment to prove himself every time he steps to the plate.
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney: “Ringo Will Outlive Us All”

Sir Paul McCartney took the stage at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Friday, November 8, to discuss his new quasi-memoir, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present—touching on everything from his relationship with John Lennon, his thoughts on a new Beatles museum in Liverpool, his distaste for passport photos and more, the night was another gem of new reflections from the now-79-year-old former-Beatle.
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
udiscovermusic.com

Summer Walker Set To Perform At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Fresh off earning her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200, R&B star Summer Walker has been announced as the latest performer at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which tapes at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday and airs on November 28. Walker’s sophomore album, Still Over It, earned...
