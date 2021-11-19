ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury and Father Training Ferociously Putting In The Work

By Niall Doran
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavyweight champion Tyson Fury is keeping busy despite another big win recently. Defeating Deontay Wilder by big knockout to once again show why he’s the best heavyweight fighter in the world. He’s proved it time and time again...

